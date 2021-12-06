25 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID

Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

Public health COVID-19 vaccination information:

McDowell County Health Department will offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up on Friday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. This clinic is open for first, second, third doses (immunocompromised) and booster vaccinations. Appointments are not necessary but are preferred and can be made by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.

Other McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination locations:

The Prescription Pad of Marion-provides walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed for ages 5 and up

McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort

Ingles (appointment only)

Walmart

CVS

UNC Health Physician Practices