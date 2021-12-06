25 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 25 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.
The report on Friday showed 37 new cases, for a total of 62 since Nov. 29.
At the time of Monday’s report, there were 76 individuals in quarantine, 8,746 out of quarantine and 146 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 4.1%.
Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday). Search online for McDowell Emergency Services and follow the links.
COVID-19 testing information:
Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 N. Main St in Marion.
Other COVID-19 testing locations include primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, 7 days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine.
Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Public health COVID-19 vaccination information:
McDowell County Health Department will offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up on Friday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. This clinic is open for first, second, third doses (immunocompromised) and booster vaccinations. Appointments are not necessary but are preferred and can be made by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Other McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination locations:
The Prescription Pad of Marion-provides walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed for ages 5 and up
McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort
Ingles (appointment only)
Walmart
CVS
UNC Health Physician Practices
In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, the dose for children 5 and up, rapid, at-home, and PCR testing options, Prescription Pad of Marion on North Main Street is offering an additional, important option in the fight against the pandemic: monoclonal antibody treatments.
These are not vaccines, but they are injections used to treat infected patients or patients who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive person.
Anyone interested in learning more information about any of their services, qualifications needed, and scheduling a curbside or drive-thru visit is encouraged to call them at 828-659-9727.
Email requests for additional information can be directed to rxpadofmarion@gmail.com.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 24,187 (61% of eligible residents)
Second doses: 22,573 (56% of eligible residents)