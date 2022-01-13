102 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, two more have died

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 102 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.
At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 658 individuals in quarantine, 9,425 out of quarantine and 152 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 21.4%, according to a news release.
Due to recent increases in positive cases, Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned back to daily, Monday through Friday. Additional information can be found on McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard and can be viewed by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
COVID-19 testing information:
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting: http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html
McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:
• Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St. Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)
• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
• McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
• Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion
• Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272
COVID-19 vaccine information:
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting: http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:
• CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
• Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
• Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion
• Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
• McDowell County Health Department: 828-803-4552
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Friday, Jan. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
McDowell County Vaccine Doses Administered:
• First doses: 24,720 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Second doses: 23,111 (53% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Booster doses: 8,545
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and two residents have tested positive.