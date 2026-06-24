Featured Top Story Spotlight Family Beach Day at Lake James State Park was a success. Next year's date is already set Mike Conley Jun 24, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The founder of the Barefoot Baby Foundation says the first Family Beach Day at Lake James State Park was a success. A family plays at Lake James State Park. 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SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm“(:E9 A6C764E 36249 H62E96C[ 72>:=:6D 42>6 @FE :? 9F86 ?F>36CD E@ 6?;@J 2 7F?\7:==65 52J 2E E96 =2<6[” wF896D D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] “%92?<D E@ E96 86?6C@D:EJ @7 E96 uC:6?5D @7 {2<6 y2>6D 2?5 2? 2?@?J>@FD 3@2C5 >6>36C[ 6?ECJ 766D H6C6 4@G6C65 7@C h__ DH:> 32?5D[ >2<:?8 E96 6G6?E 2446DD:3=6 E@ 9F?5C65D @7 =@42= 72>:=:6D] r6?EC@ &?:5@ {2E:?@ p>6C:42?@ AC@G:565 >@C6 E92? a__ =F?496D]”k^Am People are also reading… Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties McDowell County woman charged after child tests positive for meth The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant Letter from Marion resident voices concern over state legislation Boil water notice issued for Nebo water customers Old Fort officials day Fourth of July parade will take place on new route Old Fort to see 8-cent property tax increase, 10% increase in water and sewer rates He was 28 in law enforcement training when he had a medical emergency. The people around him saved him. McDowell County bridge temporarily closed for resurfacing Corpening YMCA director leaves Marion to assume new role Business partner shot dead at Old Hickory Tannery was set to acquire company, per lawsuit 'I shot that guy': Hickory man gets $2.5M bond; charged with murder of business partner, who was on area school board Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say Old Fort man charged with shooting into home, kicking in door kAm%9C@F89@FE E96 52J[ 72>:=:6D 6?;@J65 2 G2C:6EJ @7 24E:G:E:6D 9@DE65 3J 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD] {2<6 y2>6D DE277 2?5 E96 |4s@H6== !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ @776C65 2 A@AF=2C 5:?@D2FC 5:8 24E:G:EJ[ vC62E $>:=6D !65:2EC:4 s6?E:DECJ 92?565 @FE AC:K6D 2?5 q2C67@@E q23J AC@G:565 >FD:4[ @C82?:K65 2 D2?542DE=6\3F:=5:?8 4@>A6E:E:@? 2?5 DFAA=:65 wF=2\w@@AD[ D2?5 E@JD[ 7C:D366D 2?5 7@@E32==D]k^Am A Polaroid photo from Family Beach Day. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort officials day Fourth of July parade will take place on new route The parade usual route is under construction. Bigfoot Books, West Marion Inc. to host Juneteenth author event Tuesday Melvin Bray is an Atlanta-based author and writer of the new book “UnLearn InEquity: An Invitation to Truth & Transformation.” Here's where you can find fireworks, music, parades to celebrate July 4 in McDowell County Check out these patriotic events happening in McDowell County through the July 4 weekend. Grab your tartan: Highland Games set to return to Grandfather Mountain’s MacRae Meadows “Considering five of the past seven years have seen record attendance, we are anticipating a large, enthusiastic crowd at this year’s games,” …