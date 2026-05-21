Featured Spotlight West Marion Inc. to hold Juneteenth celebration. Here's when, where all the events take place Mike Conley May 21, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Marion Inc. will hold its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration Thursday, June 18, to Sunday, June 21, with four days of events honoring freedom, culture and community.kAmyF?6E66?E9 4@>>6>@C2E6D E96 6>2?4:A2E:@? @7 6?D=2G65 p7C:42? p>6C:42?D :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 2?5 :D 2 C6>:?56C @7 C6D:=:6?46[ AC@8C6DD 2?5 F?:EJ[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> (6DE |2C:@? x?4] (6DE |2C:@? x?4]’D 2??F2= 46=63C2E:@? 3C:?8D E@86E96C C6D:56?ED @7 2== 324<8C@F?5D E@ C67=64E @? 9:DE@CJ H9:=6 46=63C2E:?8 E96 DEC6?8E9 2?5 5:G6CD:EJ @7 E96 4@>>F?:EJ[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am West Marion Inc. is holding its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration June 18 to June 21. Brittany Pannell kAm“yF?6E66?E9 :D 2 E:>6 E@ C6>6>36C E96 A2DE[ 46=63C2E6 E96 AC6D6?E[ 2?5 H@C< E@86E96C E@H2C5 2 DEC@?86C 7FEFC6[” @C82?:K6CD H:E9 (6DE |2C:@? x?4] D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6] “~FC 8@2= :D E@ 4C62E6 2 H6=4@>:?8 46=63C2E:@? H96C6 A6@A=6 @7 2== C246D[ ?2E:@?2=:E:6D[ 2?5 72:E9D 42? 4@>6 E@86E96C]”k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR NC high school baseball coach collapses and dies before team’s playoff game. What we know Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road State lawmaker from Guilford calls on Foxx to resign after her response to fourth grader Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up America 250: A look at McDowell County's origins, and its namesake Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged McDowell Tech names Penny Lonon 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award recipient Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years What's going on at West McDowell Middle? $4 million grant moving fields out of floodplain McDowell County EMS deputy director: A letter to the community during National EMS Week McDowell County fourth graders drew flags as part of America 250 celebrations. See the winners. Free music at Rails & Rhythms Bluegrass Night set for June 6 in Old Fort kAm(6DE |2C:@? x?4] D2:5 E96 DA:C:E @7 F?:EJ :D E96 962CE @7 E9:D J62CVD 6G6?ED]k^Amk9ama_ae yF?6E66?E9 46=63C2E:@? 6G6?EDk^9amkAmq6=@H :D 2 =:DE @7 6G6?ED A=2??65 7@C E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ yF?6E66?E9 46=63C2E:@?ik^AmkAmkDEC@?8myF?6E66?E9 A2862?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%9FCD52J[ yF?6 `g[ e\h A]>]k^Am kAmt2DE |:55=6 $49@@=k^AmkAmp? 6G6?:?8 46=63C2E:?8 p7C:42? p>6C:42? 4F=EFC6 E9C@F89 A6C7@C>2?46D[ DA66496D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ C64@8?:E:@?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8ms2J 2E E96 {2<6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmuC:52J[ yF?6 `h[ `_ 2]>] E@ b A]>]k^AmkAm!255J’D rC66< D64E:@? @7 {2<6 y2>6D $E2E6 !2C<k^Am kAmp C6=2I65 4@>>F?:EJ 82E96C:?8 H:E9 7@@5[ 82>6D 2?5 76==@HD9:A]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mu6DE:G2= :? E96 !2C<k^DEC@?8mk^Am Juneteenth in Marion will feature a family-friendly festival. Brittany Pannell kAm$2EFC52J[ yF?6 a_[ c\g A]>]k^AmkAm(6DE |2C:@? r@>>F?:EJ !2C<k^Am kAmp 72>:=J\7C:6?5=J 76DE:G2= 762EFC:?8 =:G6 >FD:4[ 7@@5 ECF4<D[ =@42= G6?5@CD 2?5 4F=EFC2= A6C7@C>2?46D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr@>>F?:EJ (@CD9:A $6CG:46k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$F?52J[ yF?6 a`[ `` 2]>] E@ b A]>]k^Am kAm(6DE |2C:@? r@>>F?:EJ !2C<k^Am A previous Juneteenth celebration. Brittany Pannell kAmp 4@>>F?:EJ H@CD9:A D6CG:46 7@4FD65 @? 72:E9[ 7C665@>[ F?:EJ 2?5 ;FDE:46]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm(6DE |2C:@? x?4] @C82?:K6CD D2:5 |2J2 p?86=@FVD >6DD286[ “w:DE@CJ[ 56DA:E6 :ED HC6?49:?8 A2:?[ 42??@E 36 F?=:G65[ 3FE :7 72465 H:E9 4@FC286[ ?665 ?@E 36 =:G65 282:?[” 42AEFC6D E96 962CE @7 E96 yF?6E66?E9 46=63C2E:@?]k^Am k9a 5:ClQ=ECQmr@>>F?:EJ DFAA@CE 2?5 G@=F?E66C @AA@CEF?:E:6Dk^9amkA 5:ClQ=ECQm(6DE |2C:@? x?4] D2:5 5625=:?6D 7@C AC:?E65 25G6CE:D:?8 A=246>6?ED 2?5 G6?5@C @AA@CEF?:E:6D 92G6 ?@H A2DD65[ 3FE E96 @C82?:K2E:@? :D DE:== 2446AE:?8 DA@?D@CD9:A 4@?EC:3FE:@?D E@ 96=A DFAA@CE 6G6?E AC@8C2>>:?8 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 24E:G:E:6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am The Juneteenth pageant will take place on Thursday, June 18. SUBMITTED PHOTO kA 5:ClQ=ECQm~C82?:K6CD 2C6 2=D@ D66<:?8 G@=F?E66CD E@ 2DD:DE E9C@F89@FE E96 7@FC\52J 46=63C2E:@?] '@=F?E66CD 2C6 ?66565 E@ 96=A H:E9 6G6?E D6EFA[ 9@DA:E2=:EJ[ 8F6DE 2DD:DE2?46[ =@8:DE:4D[ 4=62?FA 2?5 @E96C 24E:G:E:6D]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“yF?6E66?E9 C6>:?5D FD E92E 7C665@> 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 8@ 92?5 :? 92?5[” @C82?:K6CD D2:5] “(96? H6 4@>6 E@86E96C E@ 46=63C2E6[ =62C?[ 2?5 FA=:7E @?6 2?@E96C[ H6 DEC6?8E96? E96 7FEFC6 @7 @FC 6?E:C6 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmr@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD :?E6C6DE65 :? G@=F?E66C:?8 @C AC@G:5:?8 DA@?D@CD9:A DFAA@CE 42? =62C? >@C6 3J G:D:E:?8 E96U?3DAjk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]H6DE>2C:@?]@C8^;F?6E66?E9nFE>0D@FC46l492E8AE]4@>Qm(6DE |2C:@? x?4] yF?6E66?E9 A286k^2mU?3DAj@? k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^H6DE>2C:@?]@C8QmH6DE>2C:@?]@C8k^2m]k^Am Marion's Juneteenth celebration includes live music. Brittany Pannell kAm“yF?6E66?E9 C6>:?5D FD E92E 7C665@> :D D@>6E9:?8 H6 46=63C2E6 E@86E96C[” @C82?:K6CD D2:5] “(:E9 4@>>F?:EJ DFAA@CE[ E9:D 6G6?E 4@?E:?F6D E@ 8C@H :?E@ 2 >62?:?87F= EC25:E:@? 7@C (6DE |2C:@? 2?5 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 2C62]”k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Free music at Rails & Rhythms Bluegrass Night set for June 6 in Old Fort “We have a rich musical heritage in McDowell County, and each of these bands highlights our roots in different ways. It’s going to be a great … Fourth Friday series of concerts starting up every month in downtown Marion “This new event series invites the community to gather and kick off the weekend in downtown Marion. Each month will offer something a little d… "Welcome to the new miracle of Hickory." Hickory Aviation Museum opened new space Saturday. “It’s a good day, it finally got here,” Kregg Kirby said. “It’s been 37 years since the first phone call, but it’s worth it. I hope everybody … Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County.