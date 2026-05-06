Featured Spotlight See 175 year old quilts and coverlets this summer at the Historic Carson House Mike Conley May 6, 2026 May 6, 2026 Updated 59 mins ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Historic Carson House now has an exhibition of vintage quilts and coverlets.k9am"F:=EDk^9amkAm(92E 6I24E=J :D 2 BF:=En xE :D ?@E 2 3=2?<6E ?@C :D :E 2? 27892?] pD 2 ?@F?[ 2 BF:=E :D 2 365 4@G6C=6E @7 EH@ =2J6CD @7 4=@E9 7:==65 H:E9 A255:?8 WDF49 2D 5@H? @C 32EE:?8X 96=5 :? A=246 3J E:6D @C DE:E4965 56D:8?D]k^AmkAmpD 2 G6C3[ E@ BF:=E >62?D E@ 7:==[ A25 @C =:?6 =:<6 2 BF:=E[ E@ DE:E49[ D6H[ @C 4@G6C H:E9 =:?6D @C A2EE6C?D =:<6 E9@D6 FD65 :? BF:=ED @C E@ DE:E49 W56D:8?DX E9C@F89 =2J6CD @7 4=@E9]k^Am kAmp D9@CE 9:DE@CJ @7 BF:=E:?8i E96 DE:E49:?8 E@86E96C @7 =2J6CD @7 723C:4 2?5 A255:?8 >2J 52E6 324< 2D 72C 2D bc__ q]r] u@C >F49 @7 :ED 9:DE@CJ[ BF:=E:?8 H2D AC:>2C:=J 2 AC24E:42= E649?:BF6 E@ AC@G:56 A9JD:42= AC@E64E:@? 2?5 :?DF=2E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6]k^Am People are also reading… Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Mission Hospital McDowell recognizes 3 nurses for National Nurses Week Marion man charged with burglary and kidnapping after woman held against her will in home 1 person killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 eastbound near Old Fort Reports: NC Rep. 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The quilt was made by Margaret Lou Morris in preparation of her marriage to J.H. L. Miller. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm"F:=E:?8 :D 2 A6CD@?2= 49@:46] (96E96C J@F 49@@D6 E@ A:646 @C 2AA=:BF6 2 BF:=E 3J 92?5[ >249:?6 @C 3@E9[ 2== BF:=ED 2C6 2 H@C< @7 =@G6 2?5 2C6 362FE:7F=] "F:=ED @7E6? 364@>6 EC62DFC65 72>:=J 96:C=@@>D 3FE F?7@CEF?2E6=J 92G6 366? DF3;64E65 E@ E96 C2G286D @7 E:>6]k^Am kAm%96 G:?E286 BF:=ED 2?5 4@G6C=6ED @? 5:DA=2J 2E w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6 D9@H H62C 2?5 E62C 3FE 2C6 >@DE=J :? 8@@5 4@?5:E:@?]k^Am kAm(9:=6 G:D:E:?8 w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6[ 2 >FDE\D66 H@F=5 36 E96 ':?E286 "F:=E 2?5 r@G6C=6E tI9:3:E H96C6 G:D:E@CD H:== 6IA6C:6?46 E96 362FEJ @7 92?5>256 BF:=ED 2?5 4@G6C=6ED] ':?E286 BF:=ED @? 5:DA=2J C2?86 7C@> `d_ E@ >@C6 E92? a__ J62CD @=5[ H:E9 4@G6C=6ED C2?8:?8 7C@> >@C6 E92? `ae J62CD @=5] %96 G:?E286 BF:=E 2?5 4@G6C=6E 6I9:3:E H:== 36 @? 5:DA=2J 368:??:?8 $2EFC52J[ |2J `e[ E9C@F89 s646>36C]k^AmkAmw6C6 2C6 @?=J 2 76H @7 E96 ?F>6C@FD G:?E286 BF:=ED 2?5 4@G6C=6ED @? 5:DA=2J 2E E96 r2CD@? w@FD6ik^Am A quilt was made by Fatima, who was enslaved by Joseph Carson’s wife Rebekka. It was made around 1845. SUBMITTED PHOTO kF=mk=:m%96 qC@56C:6 !6CD6 BF:=E >256 3J z256==2[ D@>6@?6 r@=] y@9? r2CD@? 6?D=2G65] %96 BF:=E :D 6=23@C2E6=J 2AA=:BF65 H:E9 :>A@CE65 49:?EK 723C:4 7C@> uC2?46] rFE@FED 7C@> E96 49:?EK 723C:4 H6C6 2AA=:BF65 E@ E96 7246 723C:4 FD:?8 E:?J 3FEE@?9@=6 DE:E49:?8 E@ D6H E96 4FE@FED E@ E96 BF:=E 7246] "F:=E:?8 DE:E496D H6C6 ?@ >@C6 E92? 2? 6:89E9 @7 2? :?49 2A2CE] xE 52E6D 324< E@ 2C@F?5 `g`_]k^=:mk=:m%96 #66= @C %FC<6J %C24ED] %96 BF:=E :D @?6 @7 E96 7:CDE DE2?52C5 2AA=:BF6 56D:8?D E@ 36 4@?DECF4E65 3J BF:=E>2<6CD] #2E96C E92? 4FE 7C@> 49:?EK[ :E :D A:6465 @7 C65 2?5 H9:E6 4@EE@? 723C:4 H:E9 2 D2HE@@E9 3@C56C] xE H2D >256 2C@F?5 `gcf]k^=:mk=:mr9:?EK pAA=:BF6[ 2=D@ <?@H? 2D qC@56C:6 !6CD6] %96 BF:=E H2D >256 3J u2E:>2[ H9@ H2D 6?D=2G65 3J y@D6A9 r2CD@?’D H:76 #636<<2] %96 BF:=E :D >256 H:E9 4FE@FED 7C@> :>A@CE65 uC6?49 49:?EK 723C:4] r@=@CD 2C6 H9:E6[ C65[ 8C66? 2?5 3C@H?] xE H2D >256 2C@F?5 `gcd]k^=:mk^F=m The Broderie Perse quilt was made by Kadella, an enslaved person of Col. John Carson. The quilt dates back to around 1810. SUBMITTED PHOTO kF=mk=:m$E2C @7 E96 (6DE 2=D@ <?@H? 2D %96 z:?8’D rC@H?[ %96 u@FC (:?5D[ @C %96 $E2C 2?5 rC6D46?E] %96 BF:=E H2D >256 3J |2C82C6E {@F |@CC:D :? AC6A2C2E:@? @7 96C >2CC:286 E@ y]w] {] |:==6C] xE 92D 2 H9:E6 7246 H:E9 A:6465 C65[ 8C66? 2?5 8@=5 723C:4D 2?5 BF:=E65 3J 92?5] xE 52E6D 324< E@ `ggd]k^=:mk^F=m This quilt is called The Reel or Turkey Tracts. SUBMITTED PHOTO k9amr@G6C=6EDk^9am The vintage quilt and coverlet exhibit will be on display beginning Saturday, May 16, after the Carson House ribbon-cutting ceremony, through December. FILE PHOTO kAm(92E 2C6 E96J 2?5 9@H 2C6 E96J FD65n pD 2 ?@F?[ 2 4@G6C=6E :D 2 365DAC625[ EJA:42==J =6DD E92? 7=@@C\=6?8E9] r@G6C=6ED 2C6 ?@E BF:=ED[ 3FE 2 564@C2E:G6 365 4@G6C:?8 E92E EJA:42==J 5C2A6D ;FDE A2DE E96 >2EEC6DD 6586 H:E9@FE C6249:?8 E96 7=@@C] xE 24ED 2D 2 G6CD2E:=6 =2J6C E92E 42? 36 FD65 2=@?6 2D 2 DF>>6C 365DAC625[ 2D 2? 6IEC2 =2J6C 7@C H2C>E9 :? H:?E6C[ @C DEJ=65 7@=565 2E E96 7@@E @7 E96 365] r@G6C=6ED 2C6 FDF2==J 2 D:?8=6 =2J6C @7 723C:4 H:E9@FE 56?D6 A255:?8 @C 7:==6C[ >2<:?8 E96> A6C764E 7@C H2C>6C 4=:>2E6D @C J62C\C@F?5 =2J6C:?8[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am A coverlet woven in two panels, each 33 inches. It was donated by Josephine Carter Hudgins of Marion. The coverlet is a permanent part of the Carson House Collection and was made around 1900. SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm~?6 6I2>A=6 :D 2 H@G6? 4@G6C=6E H:E9 2? F?:56?E:7:65 A2EE6C?] %96 4@G6C=6E :D 2 3=624965 4@EE@? H2CAj =:89E 3=F6[ H@@= H67E WE96 9@C:K@?E2=[ 4C@DDH:D6 E9C625D[ FDF2==J H@@=[ E92E 2C6 H@G6? @G6C 2?5 F?56C 2 G6CE:42= H2CA[ EJA:42==J =:?6? @C 4@EE@?[ E@ 4C62E6 E96 A2EE6C? @7 2 564@C2E:G6[ 92?5\H@G6? 3654@G6C:?8X FD:?8 4@>>6C4:2= DAF? J2C?D 2?5 5J6] xE :D H@G6? :? EH@ A2?6=D[ 6249 bb :?496D] xE H2D 5@?2E65 3J y@D6A9:?6 r2CE6C wF58:?D[ @7 |2C:@?] %96 4@G6C=6E :D 2 A6C>2?6?E A2CE @7 E96 r2CD@? w@FD6 r@==64E:@? 2?5 H2D >256 2C@F?5 `h__]k^AmkAmp?@E96C @?6 :D “(@G6? r@G6C=6E” >256 3J |2CJ t=:K236E9 q=24<] $96 H2D 2 4@==686 8C25F2E6 E62496C W2 C2C6 E9:?8 :? 96C 6C2X] $96 >2CC:65 w2CG6J q@J5[ 2 !C6D3JE6C:2? >:?:DE6C[ 367@C6 E96 r:G:= (2C] %96J 3@E9 =:G65 :? !:<6 r@F?EJ[ |:DD@FC:] |2CJ 2?5 w2CG6J 2C6 E96 >2E6C?2= 8C62E\8C62E\8C2?5A2C6?ED @7 {@E@ y] vC66?=66] %96 4@G6C=6E :D @H?65 3J {@E@ vC66?=66] %9:D 4@G6C=6E :D H@G6? H:E9 52C< 2?5 =:89E 3=F6[ 8C66?[ A:?< 2?5 H9:E6 9F6D] %96 H9:E6 9F6 92D EFC?65 :?E@ 2 4C62> 4@=@C 5F6 E@ E96 286 @7 E96 4@G6C=6E] xE :D @? =@2? E@ E96 r2CD@? w@FD6 3J {@E@ y] vC66?=66 2?5 H2D >256 2C@F?5 `gd_]k^Am kAm':D:E E96 ':?E286 "F:=E tI9:3:E 2E E96 w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6[ =@42E65 2E `g_d &]$] f_ (6DE[ |2C:@?]k^AmkAm%96 w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6 a_ae D62D@? H:== 36 @A6? 7@C E@FCD %F6D52J E@ $2EFC52J 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ c A]>] 2?5 $F?52J 7C@> a\d A]>] H:E9 E96 =2DE E@FC D4965F=65 2? 9@FC 367@C6 4=@D:?8] %@FCD 42? 36 D4965F=65 :? 25G2?46 3J 6>2:=:?8 k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i9:DE@C:442CD@?9@FD6o8>2:=]4@>Qm9:DE@C:442CD@?9@FD6o8>2:=]4@>k^2m] $A64:2= 8C@FA E@FCD >2J 36 D4965F=65 5FC:?8 E96 H66< 56A6?5:?8 @? DE277 2G2:=23:=:EJ]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== gag\fac\chcg]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 52nd Little Miss McDowell pageant crowns 2026 winner “She will proudly represent McDowell County throughout the coming year as an ambassador of service, leadership and tradition." Here’s a list of events at McDowell County libraries in May Here is a list of what is happening at the McDowell County Public Library in May. Need something to do? See events scheduled for McDowell County this week See what's happening in McDowell County.