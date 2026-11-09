Top Story Spotlight McDowell County Veterans Day service set for Wednesday Mike Conley Nov 9, 2026 Nov 9, 2026 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 The service flags for all the branches of the military will be presented by the veterans of those respective branches, and they will be carried out with the playing of the service anthems. FILE PHOTO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley The annual McDowell County Veterans Day service will be held to honor those who have served or are serving in the United States military on Wednesday.kAm%96 2??F2= '6E6C2?D s2J D6CG:46 H:== DE2CE 2E `` 2]>] 2E E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $6?:@C r6?E6C :? |2C:@?] %96 6G6?E :D 96=5 @? }@G] `` E@ C6>6>36C pC>:DE:46 s2J :? `h`g H96? (@C=5 (2C x 6?565] pC>:DE:46 s2J 6G6?EF2==J 3642>6 '6E6C2?D s2J :? E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ q@3 $>:E9 H:E9 E96 p>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE de] k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E 2E E96 D6?:@C 46?E6C H:== 368:? H:E9 2? :?G@42E:@? 3J p>6C:42? {68:@? r92A=2:? s@F8 y@9?D@? 2?5 2 H6=4@>6 7C@> ':6E?2> (2C G6E6C2? q@3 $>:E9] %96 p>6C:42? {68:@? !@DE w@?@C vF2C5 H:== AC6D6?E E96 ?2E:@?’D 4@=@CD] %9:D H:== 36 7@==@H65 3J E96 ?2E:@?2= 2?E96> 2?5 E96 !=6586 @7 p==68:2?46[ $>:E9 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Republicans win all the local races in McDowell County in 2026 elections Could a data center bring more revenue to McDowell County? This local leader says yes Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 East Marion, Blue Ridge or Marion Global? Residents can vote on new school name Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers' Week 9 loss to Broncos Marion City Council member Juanita Doggett announces resignation Update: Republicans win all local races in McDowell County; Greene, Johnson, Daniel reelected Where does Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young rank statistically after NFL Week 8 Dia de los Muertos returns Saturday to downtown Marion Marion woman charged with trying to steal dog from McDowell County residence International champion to face hometown wrestler in Marion professional wrestling event Marion man charged with stealing $58,000 tractor in March, arrested in October Foxx's reelection fate may come down to nearly 3,000 provisional ballots McDowell Commissioners hold special meeting Friday morning McDowell commission chairman: We have not spoken with a data center company kAm%96 D6CG:46 7=28D 7@C 2== E96 3C2?496D @7 E96 >:=:E2CJ H:== 36 AC6D6?E65 3J E96 G6E6C2?D @7 E9@D6 C6DA64E:G6 3C2?496D] %96 7=28 H:== 36 42CC:65 @FE H:E9 E96 A=2J:?8 @7 E96 D6CG:46 2?E96>D]k^AmkAm%96 u@@E9:==D r@>>F?:EJ q2?5 H:== 8:G6 2 DA64:2= A6C7@C>2?46 27E6C E96 7=28 AC6D6?E2E:@?] %96 =@42= 492AE6C @7 E96 s2F89E6CD @7 E96 p>6C:42? #6G@=FE:@? H:== =2J 2 HC62E9 H:E9 3C:67 4@>>6?ED]k^AmkAm%96 8F6DE DA62<6C H:== 36 C6E:C65 }2GJ r@>>2?56C s2G:5 qJC5[ H9@ :D E96 D@? @7 {2CCJ qJC5 H:E9 E96 {68:@?VD w@?@C vF2C5[ $>:E9 D2:5] k^Am kAm!@DE de r@>>2?56C p=2? |2:?6C H:== 2=D@ DA62<]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Dia de los Muertos returns Saturday to downtown Marion Rather than focusing on loss and sadness, Dia de los Muertos celebrates life, cherished memories and the connections that bring communities together. Bestselling author to hold virtual book event in Marion “We are always grateful when a national author like William Paul Young agrees to ‘visit’ us here in Marion, North Carolina, virtually from whe… Six free Veterans Day events in Catawba, Burke, Iredell, McDowell, Alexander counties Check out this list of parades, lunches and ceremonies in Catawba County and surrounding areas. Adventures with Dandy: Our schnauzer celebrates Dia de los Muertos in Marion We brought Dandy, a miniature schnauzer, to the North Block for Dia de los Muertos, where all three of us enjoyed the fun and activities.