Top Story Spotlight Bestselling author to hold virtual book event in Marion Mike Conley Nov 5, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Bigfoot Books & Brews in Marion will host New York Times bestselling author William Paul Young for a hybrid (in-person/virtual) book event for his latest novel, “Return to The Shack.” Steve Knight In “Return to the Shack,” William Paul Young invites readers on a profound journey into the depths of grief, the complexity of trauma, and the surprising humanity of those we most fear. SUBMITTED PHOTO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley Bigfoot Books & Brews is thrilled to be hosting New York Times bestselling author William Paul Young for a hybrid (in-person/virtual) book event for his latest novel, “Return to The Shack.”kAm%96 G:CEF2= 6G6?E H:== 36 96=5 $2EFC52J[ }@G] `c[ 2E f A]>] 2E q:87@@E q@@<D U2>Aj qC6HD 2E `ac t] r@FCE $E] :? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm*@F?8’D ?6H 3@@< :D E96 D6BF6= E@ 9:D 36DED6==:?8 ?@G6= “%96 $924<[” H9:49 42>6 @FE :? a__g 2?5 H2D >256 :?E@ 2 w@==JH@@5 >@G:6 DE2CC:?8 $2> (@CE9:?8E@? 2?5 ~4E2G:2 $A6?46C :? a_`f[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm%9:D 2 7C66 6G6?E 3FE 2? #$'! :D C6BF6DE65i k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]3:87@@E3@@<D?4]4@>^6G6?ED^H:==:2>\A2F=\J@F?8\C6EFC?\E@\E96\D924<\G:CEF2=\?@G6>36C`cQmHHH]3:87@@E3@@<D?4]4@>^6G6?ED^H:==:2>\A2F=\J@F?8\C6EFC?\E@\E96\D924<\G:CEF2=\?@G6>36C`ck^2m]k^Am People are also reading… Republicans win all the local races in McDowell County in 2026 elections Groundbreaking set for new affordable housing neighborhood in Old Fort. Here's where Marion City Council member Juanita Doggett announces resignation Will North Carolina have a cold, snowy winter? Here's what NOAA predicts Could a data center bring more revenue to McDowell County? This local leader says yes Marion woman charged with trying to steal dog from McDowell County residence Old Fort's November First Friday brings live music, art and town's first drum circle God's Pit Crew helps displaced couple move into fully furnished home in Nebo Where does Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young rank statistically after NFL Week 8 Dia de los Muertos returns Saturday to downtown Marion Update: Republicans win all local races in McDowell County; Greene, Johnson, Daniel reelected International champion to face hometown wrestler in Marion professional wrestling event Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating Marion man charged with stealing $58,000 tractor in March, arrested in October Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members kAm$E6A96? z?:89E[ 4@\@H?6C @7 q:87@@E q@@<D U2>Aj qC6HD[ D2:5[ “(6 2C6 2=H2JD 8C2E67F= H96? 2 ?2E:@?2= 2FE9@C =:<6 (:==:2> !2F= *@F?8 28C66D E@ ‘G:D:E’ FD 96C6 :? |2C:@?[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ G:CEF2==J 7C@> H96C6G6C E96J 2C6 :? E96 H@C=5]”k^AmkAm“u@C (:==:2> !2F= *@F?8[ :E :D 6DA64:2==J 2 EC62E[ 3642FD6 9:D 563FE ?@G6= ‘%96 $924<’ H2D DF49 2 >2DD:G6 DF446DD 2?5 :>A24E65 D@ >2?J =:G6D H:E9 :ED A@H6C7F= DE@CJ[” z?:89E 25565] “(6 ;FDE =@G6 36:?8 23=6 E@ 3C:?8 E96D6 <:?5D @7 6G6?ED E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ 96C6 :? |2C:@?[ 2?5 H6’C6 6I4:E65 7@C 6G6CJ@?6 E@ 4@>6 @FE 2?5 962C 7C@> !2F= 23@FE E96 =@?8\2H2:E65 D6BF6=P”k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mp3@FE (:==:2> !2F= *@F?8k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm(:==:2> !2F= *@F?8 H2D 3@C? :? r2?252 2?5 C2:D65 2>@?8 2 $E@?6 p86 EC:36 3J 9:D >:DD:@?2CJ A2C6?ED :? E96 9:89=2?5D @7 7@C>6C }6H vF:?62] w6 DF776C65 8C62E =@DD 2D 2 49:=5 2?5 J@F?8 25F=E 2?5 ?@H 6?;@JD E96 “H2DE67F=?6DD @7 8C246” H:E9 9:D 72>:=J :? E96 !24:7:4 }@CE9H6DE[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAmw6 :D E96 2FE9@C @7 “{:6D (6 q6=:6G6 p3@FE v@5” 2?5 E96 }6H *@C< %:>6D 36DED6==6CD “%96 $924<[” “rC@DD #@25D” 2?5 “tG6]”k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mp3@FE ‘#6EFC? E@ E96 $924<i p y@FC?6J :?E@ #656>AE:@?’k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmx? E96 =@?8\2H2:E65 D6BF6= E@ @?6 @7 E96 H@C=5’D >@DE 36=@G65 2?5 H:56=J C625 3@@<D @7 E96 =2DE a_ J62CD — Q%96 $924<” — F?C:G2=65 DE@CJE6==6C (>] !2F= *@F?8 =625D FD 324< E@ E96 8C62E BF6DE:@?D @7 9F>2? 6I:DE6?46i w@H 5@6D =:76 8@ @? :? E96 7246 @7 :CC64@?4:=23=6 =@DDn w@H 42? E96 :CC6566>23=6 7:?5 C656>AE:@?nk^Am kAm%6? J62CD 27E6C E96 56G2DE2E:?8 6G6?ED @7 “%96 $924<[” |24<6?K:6 p==6? !9:==:AD :D DE:== =:G:?8 :? E96 D925@H @7 =@DD] %9@F89 =:76 92D >@G65 7@CH2C5[ 8C:67 4@?E:?F6D E@ 92F?E 9:D 72>:=J[ 9:D C6=2E:@?D9:AD[ 9:D 72:E9[ 2?5 9:D G6CJ D6?D6 @7 D6=7] }2?[ 9:D H:76[ 42CC:6D 96C @H? 9:556? D@CC@H] %96J 2C6 EH@ A6@A=6 3@F?5 E@86E96C 3J =@G6 J6E @7E6? 5:G:565 3J A2:?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kAm~? H92E H@F=5 92G6 366? E96:C 52F89E6C |:DDJ’D `eE9 3:CE952J[ |24< 2?5 }2? 4@?7C@?E E96 F?E9:?<23=6 H96? |24< :D 2D<65 E@ G:D:E 562E9 C@H E@ DA62< H:E9 E96 D6C:2= <:==6C H9@ 235F4E65 2?5 >FC56C65 96C] x? E96 DE2C< D:=6?46 @7 E96 AC:D@?[ |24< 6?4@F?E6CD ?@E @?=J E96 3C@<6??6DD @7 2?@E96C 9F>2? 36:?8 3FE 2=D@ E96 C2H H6:89E @7 9:D @H? 2?86C[ 5@F3E 2?5 5:D2AA@:?E>6?E H:E9 v@5] (96C6 :D v@5 H96? F?362C23=6 DF776C:?8 6?5FC6Dn w@H 42? 2 D92EE6C65 962CE 6G6C 962=nk^Am kAmx? “#6EFC? E@ E96 $924<[” (:==:2> !2F= *@F?8 :?G:E6D C6256CD @? 2 AC@7@F?5 ;@FC?6J :?E@ E96 56AE9D @7 8C:67[ E96 4@>A=6I:EJ @7 EC2F>2[ 2?5 E96 DFCAC:D:?8 9F>2?:EJ @7 E9@D6 H6 >@DE 762C] (:E9 9@?6DEJ 2?5 4@>A2DD:@?[ 96 6IA=@C6D E96 56G2DE2E:?8 :>A24E @7 >6?E2= :==?6DD[ 23FD6[ 2?5 G:@=6?46[ E96 DEC2:? @7 =@DD @? C6=2E:@?D9:AD[ 2?5 E96 DE2886C:?8 4@DE — 2?5 F?6IA64E65 7C665@> — @7 7@C8:G6?6DD]k^Am kAm%9:D =@?8\2H2:E65 D6BF6= 52C6D E@ 2D< E96 92C56DE BF6DE:@?Di (92E 5@6D :E >62? E@ 7@C8:G6 E96 F?7@C8:G23=6n w@H 5@ H6 =:G6 H:E9 v@5’D D:=6?46 H96? @FC H@F?5D 4CJ @FE 7@C 2?DH6CDn p?5 42? 6G6? E96 52C<6DE AC:D@? 2?5 E96 >@DE 56D@=2E6 HC64<286 @7 3C@<6? 5C62>D 364@>6 A=246D H96C6 8C246 2?5 C656>AE:@? E2<6 C@@Enk^AmkAmq@E9 E6?56C 2?5 F?7=:?49:?8[ “#6EFC? E@ E96 $924<” :D 2 DE@CJ @7 A2:?[ 72:E9 2?5 E96 C6=6?E=6DD A@DD:3:=:EJ @7 9@A6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Dia de los Muertos returns Saturday to downtown Marion Rather than focusing on loss and sadness, Dia de los Muertos celebrates life, cherished memories and the connections that bring communities together. Sugar Hill Market in Marion to hold Spooktacular on Friday This event on Friday marks the finale of the first season for the Sugar Hill Market. Marion author Roxy Taylor to celebrate national book launch with '80s roller skating party The launch of this new novel will not take place at Bigfoot Books & Brews. Instead, it will take place on Tuesday, Nov 3, at 5 p.m. at Mar… NC Aquarium welcomes 5 baby otters. Now comes the wait to see them Each weighs about the size of a medium lemon, about 82 to 91 grams, but can grow up to 11 pounds. That’s about the same weight as a cantaloupe. Library Corner: Here’s what is happening at your library in November Here is a list of what is happening at the McDowell County Public Library in November.