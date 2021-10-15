West Middle School thumps Table Rocks on gridiron

The West McDowell Spartans football team has experienced its share of bad luck this fall, dealing with COVID related cancellations and postponements.

They have been able to play just two games in total but when the Spartans hit the field, they do not disappoint. Wednesday evening, West McDowell put together a complete effort in smashing the Table Rock Falcons 32-8.

Ball control was the name of the game and the Spartans perfected that in the first half as they went on a 13-play drive that lasted over eight minutes of game time.

Hunter Pittman (20 carries, 107 yards, 3TDs) made it 6-0 with 7:55 left in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run and successful conversion.

Table Rock countered with its speed to tie the game 8-8 with 2:29 left in the half. That speed turned out to be problematic for the Falcons as it left West McDowell with just enough time to respond with a scoring opportunity to end the half.

On a third-down play, quarterback Andrew Repasky hit Kacen Beers on a 32-yard touchdown play, making it 16-8 with less than five seconds before the half.

That momentum swing continued into the second half as Table Rock failed to score on its opening drive after the break.