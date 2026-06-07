Top Story Spotlight McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday Mike Conley Jun 7, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold their first regular meeting for June.kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== >66E 2E d A]>] |@?52J 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 @77:46D 2E eh }] |2:? $E] :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm&?56C 2AA@:?E>6?ED[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 962C 2 C6A@CE 7C@> {:3C2CJ s:C64E@C |2C=2? qC:?<=6J 2?5 yF=:6 |4z:??6J 23@FE E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ {:3C2CJ’D $F>>6C !C@8C2>]k^AmkAm&?56C @=5 3FD:?6DD[ |4s@H6== @77:4:2=D H:== 962C C6A@CED 23@FE H2E6C DJDE6> AC@;64ED]k^Am kAm&?56C ?6H 3FD:?6DD[ E96 3@2C5 H:== 4@?D:56C >2<:?8 2AA@:?E>6?ED E@ 4@>>:DD:@?6C 3@2C5D 2?5 4@>>:EE66D]k^Am People are also reading… Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas McDowell High School graduates 313 in Friday ceremony McDowell County alum credits education for preparing him for career in law enforcement S.C. man charged with statutory rape of McDowell child Trails, Trains and Travelin’ McCourys: Festival is multifaceted celebration of outdoors, music Music, festivals among free things to do this weekend in and around McDowell County Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where Greg Biffle’s ex-wife sues driver’s estate, pilot’s estate for wrongful death in plane crash Meet the McDowell County Soil and Water District contest winners Exclusive leaked documents expose growing white supremacist group Sixth grade teacher named McDowell County Schools Teacher of the Year See schedule, events at 2026 N.C. Gold Festival, coin show this weekend in McDowell County Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge Youth baseball coach gets lifetime ban for viral incident kAmr@F?EJ @77:4:2=D H:== E2=< 23@FE E96 3F586E 2?5 4@?D:56C 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 :E6>D 7@C C6G:6H 2?5 2AAC@G2=] %96J H:== =@@< 2E AC@A6CEJ E2I C6=62D6D[ C67F?5D 2?5 5:D4@G6C:6D]k^AmkAm%96 4:E:K6? 4@>>6?E A6C:@5 H:== 7@==@H] %9:D :D E96 E:>6 H96? E96 AF3=:4 42? DA62< E@ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 23@FE 2?J :DDF6 @C :E6> ?@E @? E96 286?52]k^Am kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 2=D@ 962C E96 C6A@CE 7C@> r@F?EJ |2?286C pD9=6J (@@E6?]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County property tax rate expected to stay the same in next year's budget “We do absolutely the best we can with the resources that we have,” Brown said. Marion City Council to meet on Tuesday, will consider water, sewer projects The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marion Community Building. Small Business Administration offers loans to NC businesses, nonprofits affected by drought McDowell County is one of the counties covered by this disaster declaration. NC Senate transportation chair: 'I love that Elon Musk drives me everywhere' “I love my Tesla, and I love that Elon Musk drives me everywhere." Watch Now: Related Video Air raid sirens trigger panic for Kyiv child who survived blast Watch a week of unrest unfold at Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark Watch a week of unrest unfold at Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark UN: 86% Chance US Hits Hottest Year on Record by 2027 UN: 86% Chance US Hits Hottest Year on Record by 2027 Where Is It Illegal To Be Gay? Where Is It Illegal To Be Gay? Recommended for you