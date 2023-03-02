Just one day after losing their season opener on the road, the McDowell Titans responded with a 6-3 road win at Owen to get into the winner’s column for the first time.

After struggling offensively to make contact, the Titan bats woke up on Wednesday against the Warhorses, producing hits from five different players and six in total. The game, which featured three lead changes, had McDowell (1-1) score in the top half of the first. It was followed by two runs from Owen in the bottom half of the inning for their only lead of the night.

McDowell then answered with two more in the second and that held through most of the game. The game again evened up at 3-3 thanks in part to a run in the bottom of the sixth by the Warhorses but, in the last frame, the Titans scored three times to create enough space to earn their first win of the season.

Sophomore Jacob Davis took to the mound for the first time and tossed the first four innings on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on one hit. Davis struck out six and walked three. Kyson Rinnert came in and finished out the last three frames, earning the win. He allowed just the one run in the sixth on a hit, striking out six and walking one batter.

The 1-0 lead for the Titans came with the help of a defensive miscue by the Owen outfield. Davis reached on a walk with one out. Then Hunter Byerly reached on a two-base error when the ball was misjudged by right fielder Will Johnson, allowing Davis to get around to third. Davis was brought in when Rinnert hit a groundout to shortstop to put McDowell in front 1-0.

The two runs in the second began with a leadoff walk from Noah Higgins. Eli Elliot then sacrificed and Higgins advanced to second with one out. Then with two outs and a 3-0 count, outfielder Evan Kelley belted a two-run home run to left to regain the lead at 3-2.

Then in the seventh with the game tied again, a Matthew Spivey walk with one out got another rally going. Then after a steal of second by Spivey, Davis singled to center to put runners at first and third with one out.

Owen compounded the matter with two wild pitches afterward. The first errant pitch allowed both runners to advance 90 feet to give the Titans a 4-3 lead. Then after a walk to Byerly put runners on the corners again, a second wild pitch allowed Davis to come across the plate, increasing the lead to 5-3.

The rest of the fame consisted of a sharply hit ball by Rinnert and then a sacrifice fly to left by Isaac Gilliland scored Byerly from third to make it 6-3.

In the home seventh, Rinnert did take care of business on the mound, recording two strikeouts and getting the last out of the game on a fly-out to Braden Beck at shortstop.

Spivey went 1-for-3 in the leadoff spot, scoring once and walking once. Davis was 1-for-3 as well, walking once and scoring twice. Rinnert had two hits in four at bats, driving in a run. Elliott and Kelley each had a hit at the bottom of the lineup.

After striking out a whopping 19 times in Tuesday’s road game at R-S Central, the Titans did a much better job at putting the ball in play on Wednesday, striking out just five times.

McDowell Jayvees roll past Warhorses

McDowell’s junior varsity baseball team exploded on the scene for its first win of the season Wednesday in a 26-1 blowout of the Owen Warhorses.

The Titan jayvees made it an unlucky 13 on its opponent, scoring that many runs in both the first and second innings.

Five different McDowell players had multi-hit outings on Wednesday, starting with third basemen Alex Barnes (RBI, BB), first basemen Mason Brewer (RBI), Danny Brown (2R, 2 RBI, 2 BB), designated hitter Hayden Shelton (3 RBI) and Job Marsh (RBI).

Zeb Koone (1-1, 2R, 2 RBI), Drue Rose (1-2, RBI), Gunner Young (1-2, RBI), Cole Ramsey and Braden Moore added one hit apiece in the victory.

Brown tossed two innings of work, allowing a run on one hit. Brown recorded five strikeouts and walked two. Aiden Gallion followed with a shutout inning, striking out two and walking a pair. Wednesday’s victory came on the heels of a 5-2 loss at R-S Central on Tuesday.

McDowell will make its 2023 home debut on Friday against Chase (6:30 p.m. varsity start).