Featured Top Story Spotlight This group of McDowell County 8-year-olds is competing in the Babe Ruth World Series jason.koon Jul 20, 2026 Jul 20, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McDowell 8U All-Star softball team is going to the World Series. kAm%96 E62> H:== A=2J :? E96 q236 #FE9 (@C=5 $6C:6D :? u=@C6?46[ p=232>2[ DE2CE:?8 yF=J ac] xEVD E96 7:CDE E:>6 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 92D D6?E 2 E62> E@ E96 6G6?E] k^Am The McDowell County softball all-stars celebrate winning the 2026 8U Western North Carolina State Championship earlier this summer. Submitted, Jamie Hanlon kAm%96 E62> 92D 2=C625J 925 2 5@>:?2?E DF>>6C] %96J H6?E c\_ :? E96 5:DEC:4E 492>A:@?D9:A 2?5 b\_ :? E96 DE2E6 E@FC?2>6?E] %96J 362E }@CE9 qF?4@>36 :? E96 7:?2=D `_\a[ E@ 364@>6 E96 a_ae g& (6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 $E2E6 r92>A:@?D] %96J H@? E96:C 5:DEC:4E 2?5 DE2E6 E@FC?2>6?E 82>6D 3J 2 4@>3:?65 D4@C6 @7 hd\bc] k^Am kAmx? p=232>2[ E96J H:== 4@>A6E6 282:?DE D@>6 @7 E96 E@A E62>D 7C@> 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5] %96 E@FC?2>6?E CF?D yF=J ac\pF8] a] %96C6 H:== 36 2 D6?5@77 6G6?E 7@C E96 E62> @? |2:? $EC66E :? |2C:@? @? (65?6D52J 2E e A]>]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife After 30 years at Baxter, McDowell Tech student is building her next career Owner of critical unpreserved acre along Blue Ridge Parkway in NC agrees to sell Joint law enforcement operation in McDowell County results in 56 charges Inside the story of the Burnsville Batman, a NC town's caped crusader USA World Cup winners and losers: Unforgettable summer ends on sour note How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Marion bookstore expanding, selling vinyl records and more used books 2 NC cities rank among worst in the US for bed bugs, Orkin says. Here’s where North Carolina expands driver's license renewals, ends seven-year plate replacement State Health Plan brings back Blue Cross NC, approves Novant and UNC Health deals Is it legal to ride in a truck bed in NC? Road laws to know this summer Chuck Edwards sells McDonald’s franchises amid tight congressional race Who are the five best wings in North Carolina Tar Heels basketball history? The McDowell County 8U softball all-stars show off their state championship rings earlier this summer. Submitted, Jamie Hanlon kAm%96 E62> :D >256 FA @7 !C6D=66 q@H6?[ $6C6?:EJ r2AAD[ r2=6:89 vC:?5DE277[ qC:=6J vF:??[ w2CA6C w2?=@?[ w2CA6C wF896D[ qC2J=66 |4r=@F5[ {J5:2 |4}66=J[ t>6CJ |4!6E6CD[ t=2:?2 |@4<[ q@??:6 !66< 2?5 pC: '2==:?:] %96 E62> :D 4@24965 3J ':4E@C:2 q@H6?[ |2C:DD2 r@I[ +24< !66< 2?5 y2>:6 w2?=@?] k^Am Jason Koon is the Sports Editor for the Hickory Record and can be reached at jason.koon@lee.net. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. jason.koon Author email Follow jason.koon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Will Kyle Busch's 11-year-old son race at Bowman Gray Stadium next month? Legends and Bandoleros cars will race on a Friday night on Aug. 21 and will honor the late Kyle Busch Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video 'We gave it everything': Fans react to World Cup final game July Baseball is HERE | Weekly Recap | 856 July Baseball is HERE | Weekly Recap | 856 Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino together before World Cup Final Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino together before World Cup Final The 2026 World Cup: Terrific and toxic The 2026 World Cup: Terrific and toxic