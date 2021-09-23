Middle schools: Trojans off to solid start on gridiron

The East McDowell Trojans have ambitions of winning the Foothills Conference Football Championship this fall, and the Trojans took that first step in the process with a 46-8 blowout win against Walter Johnson Middle School last Wednesday evening.

East (2-0) didn’t waste much time in getting on the board using some trickery. Quarterback Danny Brown, on the first play from scrimmage, was the beneficiary of a 56-yard touchdown reception from Jordan Robinson, who took the toss from behind the line of scrimmage.

Walter Johnson then answered with a methodical scoring drive, tying the game 8-8 late in the first period. But from that point, it was all Trojans as they scored the next 38 points of the game, turning it into a runaway.

Tailback Jordan Barnette broke a long touchdown run of 64 yards. That was followed with a touchdown pass from Brown to Robinson. Brown then broke a 24-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter making it 32-8.

East added two additional scores in the contest for good measure. The Trojans were on the road at Liberty on Thursday, but results were not available at press time.

Girls soccer