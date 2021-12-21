McDowell jayvees overwhelm Madison

McDowell High School‘s two junior varsity basketball teams picked up easy wins at home on Monday night against Madison County.

McDowell 46, Madison 15 (girls)

In JV girls’ action, the Lady Titans throttled Madison 46-15. A total of eight players scored in the victory.

Trinity Phillips had a break-out performance, scoring 13 points and pulling five rebounds. Kierstin Kemper (5 assists) had 10 points and Karlie Kemper (5 rebounds) chipped in with nine points.

Alyssa Carter tallied five points off the bench. Arianna Bah (6 rebounds) netted four points. Addy Staton scored three points and Maris Suttles finished with two points.

McDowell 60, Madison 24 (boys)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball teams also had an equally dominating performance, beating the Madison Patriots 60-24 Monday afternoon.

Ahead by 13 points at the half, McDowell outscored the Patriots by a 33-10 margin in the second half.

Rylan Parkins led all scorers with 16 points and six rebounds.