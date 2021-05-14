Lofty heights: New Manna Christian captures 1A state title

New Manna Christian School has been on the cusp of some great things in baseball over the past few years.

After getting within a game of the championship in their last try, the Wind finally reached the pinnacle by winning the 2021 North Carolina Christian Schools Association (NCCSA) 1A State Championship at Wilson Christian Academy in Wilson.

The culmination gives New Manna its first state championship in baseball. The program has been in existence 23 years. The crown also continues what has been a strong run for the athletic department as a whole in recent years. The girls’ basketball and softball teams have also claimed state championships, and the boys’ soccer team finished as state runner-up in 2020.

And just like in most of the other sports New Manna’s conference nemesis Tabernacle Christian out of Hickory stood in between the Wind and a title. The Wind was victorious in 10 of its first 11 contests of the season and finished overall with a 14-1 record. The lone loss was to the Conquerors, a 6-3 score in the second game of a doubleheader back on April 22.

That loss seemed to serve as a refocusing point for New Manna as it strung off four more in a row, including three in the 1A State Playoffs to win the championship.