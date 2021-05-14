Lofty heights: New Manna Christian captures 1A state title

New Manna Christian School has been on the cusp of some great things in baseball over the past few years.
After getting within a game of the championship in their last try, the Wind finally reached the pinnacle by winning the 2021 North Carolina Christian Schools Association (NCCSA) 1A State Championship at Wilson Christian Academy in Wilson.
The culmination gives New Manna its first state championship in baseball. The program has been in existence 23 years. The crown also continues what has been a strong run for the athletic department as a whole in recent years. The girls’ basketball and softball teams have also claimed state championships, and the boys’ soccer team finished as state runner-up in 2020.
And just like in most of the other sports New Manna’s conference nemesis Tabernacle Christian out of Hickory stood in between the Wind and a title. The Wind was victorious in 10 of its first 11 contests of the season and finished overall with a 14-1 record. The lone loss was to the Conquerors, a 6-3 score in the second game of a doubleheader back on April 22.
That loss seemed to serve as a refocusing point for New Manna as it strung off four more in a row, including three in the 1A State Playoffs to win the championship.
“I feel we had a pretty strong lineup for this level of baseball,” said NMCS head coach Mike Blanton. “Spots 1-8 were as solid as we have had in the program. And I think that helped get us off to a good start. But our defense is solid as well and versatile and I think that played a bigger role.”
The team was dynamic offensively throughout the season as it posted double-digit runs in nine of 15 games played and eclipsed the 20-run plateau three times.
Elijah Stafford posted a .688 average in 15 games, belting three home runs and driving in 22 runs. Stafford had nine extra-base hits out of 33 total during the season.
John Michael McDaniel (.549 avg, 24 RBIs) added two home runs and Tommy Honeycutt had one round-tripper on the campaign.
On the mound, New Manna featured three arms that saw most of the action.
McDaniel and Stafford, both sophomores, carried most of the load. McDaniel went 8-0 with a 1.22 ERA in 28 2/3 innings. He struck out 52 batters and walked 10. McDaniel also was efficient in not allowing the long ball, as he gave up just one homer on the season.
Stafford went 15 2/3 innings this year, allowing nine earned runs on 14 hits. He struck out 32 batters and walked 13.
Eighth-grader Micah Wagner tossed 16 innings, posting a 1.75 ERA, striking out 31 and walking six. Four other New Manna players tossed innings this season including juniors Brady Blanton (5 IP, 1R, 3H 12K) and Nate Honeycutt, who struck out 11 batters in six innings pitched. Senior Landon Ray recorded five innings of work this season.
The eight-team state playoff started back on May 4 as The Wind blew out Fayetteville Street Christian 20-0.
Two days later in the state’s final four, New Manna rallied from down a run to edge past Calvary Christian 5-4.
Last Saturday in the NCCSA 1A championship game, the rematch with Tabernacle Christian was all in favor of the Wind as they shut out the Conquerors 11-0 in five innings.
The toughest adversity faced by the team on the long trip to eastern North Carolina was the fact that the team bus broke down en route. Once they got to Wilson, everything else fell in place.
New Manna posted runs in every inning of the state championship game. After going ahead 1-0 in the first, the team tacked on two more in the second and five in the third. A three-run fourth gave the Wind the 11-0 margin, and McDaniel’s perfect fifth kicked in the mercy rule and the celebration.
McDaniel tossed a five-inning shutout, allowing a pair of hits and striking out five batters. At the plate, senior Levi Hollifield went 2-for-2, scoring both times, and was hit by a pitch. Brady Blanton was also 2-for-2, scoring twice. Dylan Jones also had two hits with Andrew Ledford, Micah Wagner and Landon Ray adding one hit apiece.
“I thought we really came in as a focused group and knowing the hard work it takes to get this far, we did not let the moment get too big for us. I’m very proud of the kids for their work this year,” added Mike Blanton.
Could this be the start of an extended run for the program? Only two seniors were on this year’s varsity roster and several key pieces that contributed to the state championship have at least two years of eligibility left.
“With what we have returning, it’s easy to look ahead and say that we should be back at this stage next year, but it’s going to take more work to do it,” Mike Blanton said. “You just can’t take it for granted.”
A lot of the New Manna players are participating in McDowell County Little League’s sanctioned Senior League program that began this week and will last through June. That will give the talent extra experience and reps on the field. Coach Blanton will then implement some offseason programs once Senior League is over in preparation for 2022.