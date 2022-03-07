Lady Titans show improvement despite loss to South Caldwell

The McDowell Lady Titans soccer team didn’t defeat South Caldwell on Friday night, but they showed solid signs of improvement.

McDowell (0-3-1) closed out a difficult week with a 2-0 loss to the Spartans. South Caldwell defeated the Lady Titans 4-0 earlier in the week and Watauga handed McDowell a 9-0 loss on the road.

McDowell head coach Seth Hunt said he was much happier with Friday’s effort than in the two earlier games.

“We played much better than we did Wednesday against South,” said Hunt. “Hopefully, we can continue to grow offensively as we move forward in nonconference play.”

Hunt said one sign of improvement is that the Lady Titans recorded more shots on goal in the 2-0 loss to South than they had in their previous two outings combined.

Sophomore goalkeeper Monserrat Altamarino made eight saves against the Spartans. Hunt was also complimentary of the play of freshman Katie Shosho, who filled in for Abby Stepp on the defensive back line.