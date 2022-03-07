 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Titans show improvement despite loss to South Caldwell
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

  • Updated
The McDowell Lady Titans soccer team didn’t defeat South Caldwell on Friday night, but they showed solid signs of improvement.

McDowell (0-3-1) closed out a difficult week with a 2-0 loss to the Spartans. South Caldwell defeated the Lady Titans 4-0 earlier in the week and Watauga handed McDowell a 9-0 loss on the road.

McDowell head coach Seth Hunt said he was much happier with Friday’s effort than in the two earlier games.

“We played much better than we did Wednesday against South,” said Hunt. “Hopefully, we can continue to grow offensively as we move forward in nonconference play.”

Hunt said one sign of improvement is that the Lady Titans recorded more shots on goal in the 2-0 loss to South than they had in their previous two outings combined.

Sophomore goalkeeper Monserrat Altamarino made eight saves against the Spartans. Hunt was also complimentary of the play of freshman Katie Shosho, who filled in for Abby Stepp on the defensive back line.

“Watauga came at us fast, scoring within the first 20 seconds, and they never let up,” said Hunt. “The (first) South Caldwell game was incredibly close up through the end of the first half. We had some bad luck 20 minutes into the second half and allowed a quick two goals by South.

“The girls rallied and attacked in an effort to get back in the game, but that stretched us out and allowed for more offensive play by South.”

McDowell hosts Watauga on Wednesday (6 p.m. start) in its only match this week. The Lady Titans are then idle until March 18 when they host Hibriten.

