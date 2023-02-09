If you have been following McDowell High’s Men’s basketball in recent years, it is no surprise that Wednesday night provided another exciting finish between the Titans and the North Buncombe Blackhawks. Both teams never disappoint.

However, with the help of some big plays down the stretch, McDowell got the upper edge on the hardwood and pulled out a 54-52 win at home in Wednesday’s makeup game.

Over the past two seasons, these two foes have played in three overtime games. In five contests, the final margin has been no larger than a seven- point game that occurred last season in Weaverville. Four of the five games ended up being decided by two points or less.

So why should you expect any different this time?

“It’s just been the typical McDowell-North Buncombe game the past two years,” said McDowell Coach Brian Franklin. “Down to the wire. Three overtime games last year and a one-point game at their place already this year. It’s usually a good game when we meet.”

After trailing 9-6 after one quarter, the Blackhawks took their first lead of the game, 13-12, on a Trent Clark three-pointer with 5:32 to go in the first half. From there, when one team would make a brief run the other would respond. Neither team held a lead any higher than five points the entire night.

North Buncombe was up 40-35 after three quarters, setting up an exciting finish. The Titans opened the fourth with five straight points. Marshall Lamb’s transition three-pointer tied it up at 40-40 with 6:56 to go. Both teams essentially swapped leads the rest of the way. Chad Clark (16 points), after having a quiet first half, drained two big three-pointers in the final three minutes of play. The first one was from the top pf the key that gave the Blackhawks a 49-47 lead with 2:31 left, and then a deep three from the left wings gave North its final lead of the night 52-50 with 29 seconds left.

However, the Titans had the final say. After Clark scored, McDowell went down and got the ball inside to their posts. Jeremiah Ellis (10 points, four rebounds) came up with what turned out to be the game winner when he missed a shot in the paint, gathered his own rebound and scored a conventional three-point play with 19 seconds left.

“Jeremiah, after not playing the night before, did some good things for us especially late,” added Franklin. “He took the ball and stuck it in the hole. It was a very physical game. That’s one where he can excel and make some huge plays for us inside.”

After the Ellis score, McDowell defensively was able to force a huge turnover. North Buncombe’s Gabe Banks received a baseline inbounds with 7.6 seconds left but was called for a travel along the sideline giving the ball back to the Titans. David Olivo was fouled on the next inbounds and made the front end of a two-shot foul for what was the final margin.

“After trapping them for most of the night, we switched up and went man the last 90 seconds and we made some key stops on the defensive end.”

Rylan Parkins finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Lamb had nine points, Eli Elliott (two rebounds) netted seven points, Olivo (four assists, three steals) scored four points and Roby Franklin had two points.

McDowell will host A.C. Reynolds on Friday.