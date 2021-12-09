WNC Afield: Bald Knob hike not for the faint of heart

Time: Expect to spend five to eight hours on the trail if you plan to go to the top of Bald Knob. Remember that success is not at the summit. You should be proud of yourself for the attempt. Let your body tell you how far and how long.

Distance: Total distance out and back is a little over 10 miles. Elevation gain is about 2,200 feet from the bridge to the top of Bald Knob. The access trail from the parking spot to the bridge will add about 300 feet of up-and-down to the total so expect a workout for the legs and joints.

Safety: No horses. I have never seen bicycles but there is probably some adrenaline junkie out there who will give it a try.

The restrooms at the Woodlawn picnic area are probably the closest to the trailhead, but these days it’s hard to know when they are open.

Monitor your body as you climb. Take a little extra water so you can stay hydrated. We planned a snack for the top. Layer your clothing.

Courtesy: A lot of the trail is very narrow. Make sure your footing is good if you step aside for others. Our group hiked during the week and was alone for the entire trip, but weekend hiking may be a little busier.

HOW TO GET THERE: