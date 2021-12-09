WNC Afield: Bald Knob hike not for the faint of heart

For some of you, this may be a little more aggressive than you normally like to hike. However, before you strike it off your list, consider getting together with a group of other experienced hikers and giving it a try.
Premier climber and environmentalist Royal Robbins said, “Better we raise our skill than lower the climb.” My guess is that when you are about halfway up the many, many switchbacks, you might disagree with that statement. You will be amazed how quickly your attitude changes when you’re sitting at the top.
Even an accomplished hiker like Steve Pierce, President of McDowell Trails Association, calls this a tough one. However, Steve, like me, thinks the reward of the view and the feeling of conquest makes the attempt worthwhile.
Just a note of caution: Make an honest evaluation of your abilities before you attempt this one, but don’t just consider what you can do, think about what you might be able to do if you stretched your ability. Above all, enjoy your adventure.
Bald Knob
Difficulty: There are some moderate parts but the overall hike is strenuous.
Shoes: Hiking boots or good hiking shoes. I think this trail is too long and the climb is too steep to wear lightweight shoes.
Time: Expect to spend five to eight hours on the trail if you plan to go to the top of Bald Knob. Remember that success is not at the summit. You should be proud of yourself for the attempt. Let your body tell you how far and how long.
Distance: Total distance out and back is a little over 10 miles. Elevation gain is about 2,200 feet from the bridge to the top of Bald Knob. The access trail from the parking spot to the bridge will add about 300 feet of up-and-down to the total so expect a workout for the legs and joints.
Safety: No horses. I have never seen bicycles but there is probably some adrenaline junkie out there who will give it a try.
The restrooms at the Woodlawn picnic area are probably the closest to the trailhead, but these days it’s hard to know when they are open.
Monitor your body as you climb. Take a little extra water so you can stay hydrated. We planned a snack for the top. Layer your clothing.
Courtesy: A lot of the trail is very narrow. Make sure your footing is good if you step aside for others. Our group hiked during the week and was alone for the entire trip, but weekend hiking may be a little busier.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, take U.S. 221 North toward Sevier. After you pass the community of Woodlawn, start looking for American Thread Road on the right. Make the right turn and soon you will see the Coates America building on the right. In a short distance you will see the right turn onto Good Road. Follow Good Road to the end. You will need to park on the left side of the road just before it ends. Make the U-turn and find a spot off the pavement.
I haven’t found the trail from Good Road to the footbridge on any map, so follow the directions. Research this hike as much as you can.
The trail starts on the hillside after you cross the construction area. You will see the steep uphill road that heads up and to the right and into the wooded area.
THE TRAIL:
Go down from the road to the flat area. Initially, you may have to negotiate some construction equipment so just be careful as you work to the right and toward the hill. Once you are climbing the steepish roadbed, you’re on your way to the river footbridge.
As soon as you are on the roadbed, the rocks will be a little uncomfortable underfoot, but the surface is wide enough to find a workable path. The river will be rushing on the left all the way to the footbridge. The trail is pretty straightforward. Stay on the roller coaster route for a little less than a mile. The footbridge across the North Fork of the Catawba River will appear on the left.
A left turn here will put you on the Mountains to Sea Trail. The MTS crosses the bridge, climbs Dobson’s Knob and heads to the east. For this hike, the goal is Bald Knob. Enjoy the footbridge but don’t waste a lot of time or energy. You’ll enjoy it more on the way home.
Cross the bridge and very quickly, go straight across the railroad. Be very careful with the crossing. It is a blind spot for the engineer so make sure all is clear.
After the railroad, look for the MTS marker on the trail to the left. Once you’re on the MTS, the blazes will be clear. Parallel the railroad for a bit then turn toward the mountain. It is fairly gentle as you move in a gradual right turn around the toe of the hill.
The path straightens a bit but continues the gentle climb. Relax as much as you can to prepare for the switchbacks. In a short while you can see the climb.
There’s no way to sugar coat it: climb, climb, climb. It might help to stop for an occasional look at the view that is developing. Those are the Black Mountains to the east. One of my favorite features of the landscape is the appearance of the gigantic rocks that are imbedded in the side of the mountain. I think it is more fun to save the exploring for the return trip but if you need a short break, these rocks may give you a good excuse.
When you reach the top, the eastern valley comes into view with some great looks toward Lake James. Start your ridge running now and head to Bald. I think this is my favorite part of the hike. The hard work is over and the view is a full 360 degrees. There’s a little work to do when you make the final scramble up the rock at the top of the Bald, but you can start congratulating yourself on your effort.
Talk about the cherry on the top. The summit is a bit exposed and requires a few skills to achieve. Once you are there, out comes the camera. Photo opportunities are everywhere, including selfies of everyone who made it.
It’s a long hike. Lunch here might be one of the best peanut butter and jelly sandwiches you have ever had. Rest a while and let your legs get back in shape. Now, head for the river below.
The walk down is not a cruise. Some of the sharp turns can be tricky. The steepness and your fatigue can cause slips and falls so take your time. Now might be a good time to explore those rocks. When the route begins to become a little more gradual, the trail to the bridge is now officially a cruise.
If you have time, I recommend a few minutes on the bridge. The view up and down the river is just part of your reward for your effort. Now cross the bridge and make the right turn to the roadbed and head to the car.
Hiking is fun and climbing is rewarding but there’s nothing like the feeling when your rear end settles into those nicely upholstered seats. If you have it, turn on the heat. You’ve earned it.