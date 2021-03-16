Toolcraft in Marion awarded state grant for expansion

Toolcraft in Marion recently received a state grant of $35,000 that will be used to renovate an empty building on Rutherford Road and expand the manufacturer’s operations, which will result in the creation of new jobs.
The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 12 grant requests to local governments totaling $4,566,930, Gov. Roy Cooper announced recently. The requests include commitments to create a total of 439 jobs, 64 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $60 million in private investment, according to a news release.
“A broad-based economic recovery requires investments in rural North Carolina communities, and that is what these grants will do,” said the governor. “These grants will help counties and towns with water, sewer and buildings to help their existing small businesses and residents as well as attracting more good paying jobs.”
RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure, building renovation, expansion and demolition and site improvements.
The RIA approved eight grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in two categories: vacant building and existing business building.
Under the vacant building category, the RIA approved a $35,000 grant to support the reuse of a 7,600-square-foot building in Marion. At this location, Toolcraft Inc., a manufacturer of key and bolt carriers for certain firearms, plans to create 10 jobs while investing $100,044, according to the news release.
In December of last year, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing about this project with Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA).
At that time, county officials said the project concerned an existing manufacturing company in McDowell that will expand and purchase a small second facility. This company, which was not named at the time, would invest more than $500,000 in building, machinery and equipment and will hire at least 10 new people. The wages would exceed the county average manufacturing wage which is more than $35,000 annually.
This company sought funding from the North Carolina Building Reuse Program, which provides money for building improvements related to job creation. The company will be reimbursed 55% of the cost of the improvements. The state puts in 50% and the county will add 5%.
The McDowell News spoke with Darvy Hensley, chief executive officer of Toolcraft, about how his company plans to use this grant.
The 7,600-square-foot building that will be renovated is a former fitness center located next to Toolcraft on Rutherford Road.
“At first, Toolcraft was simply looking for warehouse space to store raw materials in order to add additional equipment at our current location,” said Hensley to The McDowell News. “However, when I met with the owner to inspect the facility, I asked the owner during the inspection if he would consider selling the property rather than lease it. This request would present a greater opportunity for the business to add additional equipment at our current location, as well as expand into new products in the new facility.”
Hensley and his staff from Toolcraft began negotiating a price to purchase and were able to obtain the building and land that adjoins their current property.
“We are currently ordering new equipment for the new facility for new products and plan to relocate some of our current operations there as well,” said Hensley. “This relocation of some operations will allow floor space at our current location to add more equipment, so this is growth in both facilities.”
A new roof is being put on the former fitness building and it will have new heating and air conditioning units installed.
“This is a very exciting time for all the employees at Toolcraft, as they are very dedicated and take extreme pride in their work,” said Hensley to The McDowell News. “We plan to have all the renovations completed this month and begin occupying some of the facility as soon as the first of April.”
In addition, some grading work is underway at the current Toolcraft property. This is part of the company’s expansion. Hensley said this grading is being done to join the current property with the newly acquired property.
“The grading also allows us to expand our parking area for the employees at our current location,” he added. “The demand for the products that are manufactured by Toolcraft have dramatically increased over the past several years. In order to attempt to meet the demand of our market, this is an important expansion at just the right time.”
Hensley said any person who is interested in working for his company should apply on Toolcraft’s Web site.
“Toolcraft is extremely proud to be a part of McDowell County and we appreciate the county working with local businesses to help us create new opportunities for our community,” he said to The McDowell News. “If anyone is interested in applying for a position at Toolcraft, they can visit our Web site www.toolcraftinc.com and follow the Careers tab to apply online under Machine Operator. We are willing to train candidates who have little or no experience in CNC Machining, but are seeking a new career.”