Toolcraft in Marion awarded state grant for expansion

“At first, Toolcraft was simply looking for warehouse space to store raw materials in order to add additional equipment at our current location,” said Hensley to The McDowell News. “However, when I met with the owner to inspect the facility, I asked the owner during the inspection if he would consider selling the property rather than lease it. This request would present a greater opportunity for the business to add additional equipment at our current location, as well as expand into new products in the new facility.”

Hensley and his staff from Toolcraft began negotiating a price to purchase and were able to obtain the building and land that adjoins their current property.

“We are currently ordering new equipment for the new facility for new products and plan to relocate some of our current operations there as well,” said Hensley. “This relocation of some operations will allow floor space at our current location to add more equipment, so this is growth in both facilities.”

A new roof is being put on the former fitness building and it will have new heating and air conditioning units installed.