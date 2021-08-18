Western North Carolina slammed by storm. McDowell County spared some of the worst damage

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred hit Western North Carolina hard , bringing historic flooding to some mountain counties.
McDowell County spent Wednesday drying out and cleaning up after Fred swept through the region all day Tuesday and into Tuesday night dumping enormous amounts of rain, toppling trees and causing widespread power outages.
Farther west, Haywood and Transylvania counties saw some of the worst flooding. WLOS reported Tuesday afternoon that 30 people in Haywood were unaccounted for.
On Tuesday, a State of Emergency was declared for McDowell County, the city of Marion and the town of Old Fort due to flash flooding and wind damage associated with Tropical Storm Fred.
Tuesday evening, a tornado warning was issued for the Hankins Road area, Woodlawn, Ashford North-Cove and Little Switzerland. Residents were urged to take cover as this was a radar indicated tornado.
As of Wednesday morning, there was no confirmed touchdown of a tornado. Emergency officials have gotten multiple reports of trees down in the Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road area, along with wind damage reports in Crooked Creek and Little Switzerland.
McDowell County 911 fielded 142 storm-related calls including downed trees and utility lines, flooding, citizens needing home oxygen bottles and other hazards, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler on Wednesday.
Flash flooding along with multiple mudslides were reported across northwestern McDowell County. No significant structure damage was reported and there were no deaths and no storm-related injuries. One evacuation occurred around midnight for the lower section of Riverbreeze Campground, Kehler added.
Widespread power outages took place throughout McDowell and some roads had to be closed. Emergency personnel from multiple departments responded to storm-related calls. Motorists were urged not to drive around barricades and attempt to cross flooded roads.
McDowell was placed under a flood advisory until 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Catawba River near Pleasant Gardens flooded adjacent low-lying areas due to 3 to 5 inches of storm-total rainfall from Tropical Storm Fred. The Catawba River rose out of its banks close to the Tom Johnson Camping World Camping Center. Floodwaters impacted the access road that travels underneath the Resistoflex Road bridge at the Camping Center as well as the county’s Riverside Park, according to information from McDowell County Emergency Management.
In addition, the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba River Greenway is closed from now through Friday evening to clean up debris from Tropical Storm Fred. Additional announcements about the reopening of the greenway will be made on the city of Marion’s Facebook page and at marionnc.org.
Also, McDowell Technical Community College announced it would open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for students and staff due to the McDowell County State of Emergency issued as a result of Tropical Storm Fred.
The city of Marion also had a discharge of approximately 4,810 gallons of untreated sewage on Tuesday.
The discharge occurred at the Clinchfield sewer pump station near 280 Forsythe St. and was caused by excessive rain fall entering into the collection system from Tropical Storm Fred. The untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary of Lake James in the Catawba River Basin.
The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Wednesday and is reviewing the matter, according to a news release.
Nearly 60% of McDowell County was without electricity as of Tuesday evening. Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, approximately 13,000 locations in McDowell were without power.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 4,100 locations are still without power, according to Kehler.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn issued a statement addressing the treacherous weather conditions in western North Carolina.
“I am on the ground in western North Carolina with local officials and emergency personnel to help facilitate an appropriate federal response to the devastating flooding that impacted our community over the last few hours,” Cawthorn stated. “I have spoken today to Gov. Cooper and urged him to immediately declare a state of emergency for the flood-torn areas in my district.”
Constituents in emergency situations should call 911, those seeking federal assistance can contact Cawthorn’s office at (202) 225-6401, according to a news release.
“The people of NC-11 are strong and resilient,” Cawthorn said. “We will work together to recover and rebuild.”
About 19,500 Duke Energy customers in the mountains and foothills of North Carolina remained without power at noon Wednesday after the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred ripped into the company’s electric grid, according to a story by The Charlotte Observer.
Duke Energy blamed high winds and heavy rains from Tuesday’s storm for “significant structural damage to the electrical grid in western parts of the Carolinas, according to a statement on the Charlotte utility’s outage map site.
Meanwhile, survey teams from the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C., headed to Iredell and Alexander counties to officially confirm at least two tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms, NWS meteorologist Doug Outlaw told The Charlotte Observer.
NWS meteorologists and county emergency management officials on Tuesday reported two possible tornadoes, the Observer previously reported.
At 11:45 a.m., Alexander County received reports of a possible tornado in the Hiddenite-Stony Point area.
“Numerous trees are down,” county officials said in a news release, adding that emergency crews were assessing the extent of damage. No injuries or damage to buildings had been reported, officials said.
The storm that spawned the possible tornado entered Alexander from Iredell County along Old Mountain Road, Alexander County officials said. That’s in the Interstate 40 corridor.
At 12:36 p.m., a tornado was reported 14 miles north of Statesville near the rural Iredell County community of Harmony, according to the NWS office in Greer, S.C.
No injuries or home or business damage were reported in connection with the possible tornadoes, according to The Charlotte Observer story.
State DOT Division Assistant Maintenance Engineer Scott Killough said on Twitter his crews placed high water signs and barricaded roadways Tuesday night and began their assessments before daylight Wednesday and started making repairs in seven counties in western North Carolina.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.