Western North Carolina slammed by storm. McDowell County spared some of the worst damage

Flash flooding along with multiple mudslides were reported across northwestern McDowell County. No significant structure damage was reported and there were no deaths and no storm-related injuries. One evacuation occurred around midnight for the lower section of Riverbreeze Campground, Kehler added.

Widespread power outages took place throughout McDowell and some roads had to be closed. Emergency personnel from multiple departments responded to storm-related calls. Motorists were urged not to drive around barricades and attempt to cross flooded roads.

McDowell was placed under a flood advisory until 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Catawba River near Pleasant Gardens flooded adjacent low-lying areas due to 3 to 5 inches of storm-total rainfall from Tropical Storm Fred. The Catawba River rose out of its banks close to the Tom Johnson Camping World Camping Center. Floodwaters impacted the access road that travels underneath the Resistoflex Road bridge at the Camping Center as well as the county’s Riverside Park, according to information from McDowell County Emergency Management.

In addition, the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba River Greenway is closed from now through Friday evening to clean up debris from Tropical Storm Fred. Additional announcements about the reopening of the greenway will be made on the city of Marion’s Facebook page and at marionnc.org.