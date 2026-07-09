Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 6:30 PM EDT Jul 9, 2026 Jul 9, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This EveningWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is currently moving east at 10 mph, impacting southeastern Catawba, southeastern Iredell, and southwestern Rowan counties. This storm is expected to continue through 6:30 PM EDT.Affected Areas:MooresvilleTroutmanLake NormanLake Norman State ParkSherrills FordMount UllaTerrellDoolieWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hail Impacts:Possible downed tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundMinor hail damage to outdoor objects People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs About 3,500 lose power in McDowell County; cooling station open Thursday evening McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Here's the schedule for Old Fort's Independence Day celebrations this week Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs What was happening in McDowell County in July 250 years ago? Historian tells us Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building immediately.Secure loose outdoor items to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Temps this week expected to climb to 100 degrees to cap off July 4 holiday “The air is going to be not as humid as it typically is this time of year." Watch Now: Related Video DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again National Great Outdoors Month: Clinton's 1998 Proclamation, National Parks and America's Public Lands Summer National Great Outdoors Month: Clinton's 1998 Proclamation, National Parks and America's Public Lands Summer Is summer food enough? Pittsburgh food bank sees demand explode Is summer food enough? Pittsburgh food bank sees demand explode Recommended for you