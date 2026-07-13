Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 1:00 AM EDT Jul 13, 2026 Jul 13, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail OvernightWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving through southwestern Catawba and central Lincoln counties. The storm is expected to impact the area until 1:00 AM EDT, moving northeast at 10 mph.Affected Areas:LincolntonBoger CityIron StationCrouseWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hailTorrential rainfallImpacts: Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible.Localized flooding due to heavy rainfall. People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Town of Old Fort buys property for new town hall, purchase paid for with FEMA funds What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool 90 mph tornado touched down in Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln counties; toppled camper, trees Mitch McConnell's health absence a mystery with Senate poised to return Two class of 2027 North Carolina basketball recruits lead exclusive list Safety Tips:Secure outdoor objects to prevent them from being blown away.Avoid driving through flooded roadways.Stay indoors and away from windows during the storm.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:45 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Parts of North Carolina This Evening Watch Now: Related Video Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son More Americans leaving the US labor force More Americans leaving the US labor force DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN Recommended for you