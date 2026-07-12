Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:45 PM EDT Jul 12, 2026 Jul 12, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Parts of North Carolina This EveningWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 15 mph and will impact southwestern Catawba, western Lincoln, central Cleveland, and northwestern Gaston counties through 5:45 PM EDT.Affected Areas:LincolntonCherryvilleMaidenBelwoodFallstonWacoBoger CityLawndaleHigh ShoalsCooksvilleWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mph Impacts:Gusty winds could knock down tree limbsUnsecured objects may be blown around People are also reading… Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization Update: 1 injured in I-40 wreck in McDowell County; truck veered off road Meat processing plant in Marion to expand, create new jobs Crash temporarily shut down lanes of I-40 in McDowell County Monday night Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties McDowell County woman charged after children in her care test positive for narcotics How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service Town of Old Fort buys property for new town hall, purchase paid for with FEMA funds What's in a name? Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts' Apple Ugly pastry has new name, same taste Christmas in July? Marion's Historic Carson House to host Christmas Market this weekend Barefoot Baby Foundation to host free ‘Pirate Invasion’ at McDowell Rec Center pool Lawmakers demand WNBA accountability after ‘attacks’ on Caitlin Clark Two class of 2027 North Carolina basketball recruits lead exclusive list Atrium Health agrees to $1.8 million settlement in patient data case Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a buildingWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Says His Case Is 'Not a Whole Race Thing' Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son Mississippi mother makes plea for transparency in death investigation of teen son More Americans leaving the US labor force More Americans leaving the US labor force DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN DONALD TRUMP SENDS OMINOUS WARNING ABOUT IRAN Recommended for you