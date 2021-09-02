WATCH NOW: Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli serving up tasty sandwiches and more in Marion

He’s gotten statewide recognition for his doughnuts and national honors for his Apple Ugly. Now, Mr. Bob is preparing to expand his tasty food offerings in downtown Marion to include deli sandwiches and salads.

Robert Masiello owns the highly popular Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts in both Marion and Old Fort. Masiello also started the Carolina Donut Festival in downtown Marion, which was featured on UNC-TV’s “North Carolina Weekend.”

Now, Masiello is branching out his business interests to include a sandwich shop. Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli is located at 28 E. Henderson St. just off South Main Street.

Masiello is the sole owner of Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli and he has three employees working there. He told The McDowell News that his doughnut places are self-sufficient, and he was looking for something different to do. He also wanted to offer a different kind of eatery for downtown Marion.

“I’m trying to stick with the classic kind of sandwiches,” he said.