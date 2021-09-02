WATCH NOW: Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli serving up tasty sandwiches and more in Marion

He’s gotten statewide recognition for his doughnuts and national honors for his Apple Ugly. Now, Mr. Bob is preparing to expand his tasty food offerings in downtown Marion to include deli sandwiches and salads.
Robert Masiello owns the highly popular Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts in both Marion and Old Fort. Masiello also started the Carolina Donut Festival in downtown Marion, which was featured on UNC-TV’s “North Carolina Weekend.”
Now, Masiello is branching out his business interests to include a sandwich shop. Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli is located at 28 E. Henderson St. just off South Main Street.
Masiello is the sole owner of Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli and he has three employees working there. He told The McDowell News that his doughnut places are self-sufficient, and he was looking for something different to do. He also wanted to offer a different kind of eatery for downtown Marion.
“I’m trying to stick with the classic kind of sandwiches,” he said.
They will include classic Italian, roast beef, Reuben, corned beef, roast turkey, bologna and cheese, meatball, BLT, ham and cheese and turkey avocado. There will be different types of salads. The sides will include chips, potato salad, macaroni salad and coleslaw. You will be able to pile on some extra meat and cheese on your sandwich. This menu is subject to change, he said.
Beverages will include soft drinks and bottled water.
“It’s going to be good, I think,” said Masiello. “It will take a little while but we will have a learning curve.”
Probably the first things customers will notice when they come into the deli are the colorful murals. They were painted by artist Marshall Pyle of Asheville. These murals feature all kinds of local landmarks in Marion and McDowell County, some of which are long gone but many still exist. The old McDowell County Courthouse, historic buildings on Main Street, Historic Carson House, the Marion Depot, the Feisty Goldfish building, St. John’s Episcopal Church, the House Theatre, First Baptist of Marion and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Pyle also decorated the ceiling with all kinds of colors.
“I wanted to put local landmarks in so people can come in and reminisce a little bit,” said Masiello to The McDowell News.
The hours for Bob’s Off Main Fat Belly Deli are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The new deli was originally scheduled to open earlier this week but this was delayed due to COVID exposure. But on Wednesday, Masiello announced it will open as of the next day on Thursday.
For more information, visit Robert Masiello’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rmasiello2