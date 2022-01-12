Warehouse building in Old Fort to become multi-use community center

“This partnership between Kitsbow and EMSDC is an opportunity to ensure that there is affordable and beautiful space in the core of Old Fort’s downtown available to entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities,” said Stephanie Swepson-Twitty, CEO of Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. and a resident of Old Fort. “We are committed to including community input to the design of the space, and ensuring this is a resource that we can all feel pride for our town.”

“The leaders at Kitsbow got to know Stephanie and the work EMSDC has done through our collaboration on the mural in downtown Old Fort, and then again with the new trail development in Pisgah National Forest,” said David Billstrom, CEO of Kitsbow. “Frankly, we leapt at the opportunity to collaborate with her on expansion space for our business. Our leaders at Kitsbow embrace social and public good in every way they can, and this is another pathway to combine capitalism with something wonderful for the community.”

A schedule for the planning and development of the building will be available soon.

To apply to lease or otherwise participate in the new building, email Steven Lawrence: lawrence@eaglemarketsts.org.

