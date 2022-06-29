Two projects in Old Fort get grants to create new jobs, boost businesses

Two projects in Old Fort that will create new jobs, community space and more opportunities for recreation received grants from Opportunity Appalachia and Mountain BizWorks.

Based in Asheville, the mission of Mountain BizWorks is “to build a vibrant and inclusive entrepreneurial community in western North Carolina by helping small businesses start, grow, and thrive.” Mountain BizWorks provides targeted support for downtown and rural development to build entrepreneurial communities where local business can thrive, creating quality jobs for residents, helping to address the COVID-19 downturn and revitalize local economies, according to its website.

Mountain BizWorks is the western North Carolina’s region lead partner in Opportunity Appalachia, a five-state endeavor designed to bring new investment into central Appalachia.

For 2022, the Opportunity Appalachia program received 75 applications for technical assistance from across central Appalachia (southeast Ohio, east Tennessee, western North Carolina, southwest Virginia and West Virginia). A total of 34 projects were selected, with the potential for the creation of more than 1,700 jobs and attraction of over $177 million in financing for projects in downtown and rural areas across central Appalachia. This builds on the 2020-21 Opportunity Appalachia efforts, which supported 17 projects seeking to raise more than $250 million in financing.

Of those 34, nine projects were selected for the Appalachian communities of western North Carolina. These WNC communities will participate in a program to bring jobs, business support and new investment. The selected projects propose to create nearly 350 jobs and attract nearly $70 million in financing, and range from redevelopment of downtown buildings to outdoor recreation to hotels to food and manufacturing facilities. The amounts of the grants were not announced.

And of those nine for WNC, two are located in Old Fort.

The first is the Eagle Market Streets Development Corp.’s plan to create the Catawba Vale Community Center in Old Fort. This project, in partnership with Kitsbow, will involve the development of a 60,000-square-foot, two-story warehouse at 96 Commerce St. into a community-owned asset that provides space for an employee-owned apparel manufacturer as an anchor tenant, as well as local restaurants, locally-owned retail, a Montessori school and a community space for entrepreneurs and local community organizations. The minority-led project sponsor estimates total costs to be $5.1 million, with anticipated creation or retention of 75 to 100 jobs that will pay more than a living wage, according to the news release.

That warehouse building in Old Fort, near Parker Hosiery, will be used as a school for industrial sewing, as well as retail and light manufacturing space for startup businesses, and room for Kitsbow to continue expanding in Old Fort. The transaction for its sale closed on Dec. 30 of last year.

Additional tenants — including both businesses and nonprofit organizations — will be welcome to apply to lease space in the building provided their business or organization is consistent with the overall vision. Priority will be given to organizations that are led by women, people of color, underrepresented communities, and/or employee owned, according to a story in January.

“Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. (EMSDC), board of directors and staff are pleased to announce a recent award from Opportunity Appalachia,” said Stephanie Swepson-Twitty, CEO of Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. and a resident of Old Fort. “The grant will be administered by Mountain BizWorks a trusted community development financial institution, located in Asheville. Grant funds awarded will be used by Eagle Market Streets for pre-development cost, and technical assistance related to the development of the Catawba Vale Community Building, located at 96 Commerce St. Old Fort. EMSDC is thankful to Opportunity Appalachia and Mountain BizWorks for this award.”

The second project in Old Fort that got a grant is the creation of an outdoor recreation hub at Camp Grier. The grant money will be used to create a roughly 75,000-square-foot outdoor recreation hub to support an equitable outdoor recreation economy in Old Fort. The Hub will contain light commercial space, camping and van spaces, long-term rental housing, short-term rental lodging, and provide direct access to a 100-mile trail complex within walking and riding distance of downtown Old Fort. This project is expected to create of 30 jobs, according to the news release.

“The Opportunity Appalachia program will provide much needed technical assistance during the early stages of project development,” said Jason McDougald with Camp Grier. “This is critical for conducting the necessary needs assessments, developing the programming models and creating the financial prospectus that will be required. Being included in the Opportunity Appalachia program is an honor and a testament to the amazing community and natural assets we have here in Old Fort and McDowell County.”

Both Swepson-Twitty and McDougald said more details about their projects will be released later this summer.

These proposed projects are signals of the growing investment potential in the rural and downtown communities in central Appalachia. Opportunity Appalachia will work closely with private investors, banks, community development financial institutions, new markets tax credits investors, historic tax credit investors, opportunity zone investors and federal agencies to highlight participating communities and access financing for transactions, according to the news release.

Opportunity Appalachia will now provide technical assistance to these selected projects to support the development of investment prospectus, structuring of project financing, market research, operations planning, architectural design and investor outreach.

Once project technical assistance is completed, a highly visible Investor Convening event will be held in early 2023 that will target both local and pre-vetted national investors, as well as federal and state funders. A curated web-based platform hosting prospectus/pitch decks will also be made available to facilitate investor due diligence.

Opportunity Appalachia is supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission, the U.S. Department of Treasury CDFI Fund, Truist, Goldman Sachs and the Dogwood Health Trust.

“Congratulations to the 34 project partners selected to participate in the 2022 Opportunity Appalachia program,” said ARC Federal co-chair Gayle Manchin. “This is an incredible example of what’s possible when we work together to make positive impacts in the region that will reverberate for generations. Thanks to Appalachian Community Capital and its many partners for spearheading this program to diversify and strengthen economies throughout central Appalachia.”

“We are thrilled to continue to bring much needed financial and technical resources to our region to help Appalachia secure investment in job creating businesses such as manufacturing, IT, agriculture, downtown development, healthcare, education, heritage tourism and recreation,” said Appalachian Community Capital President and CEO Donna Gambrell, whose organization coordinates the Opportunity Appalachia effort.

“We expect to strengthen or help establish over 230 businesses leading to the creation of more than 1,700 new jobs and generate private and public investments totaling nearly $177 million,” she added. “This builds on our 2020-2021 Opportunity Appalachia efforts, which supported 17 projects seeking to raise over $250 million in financing.”

Opportunity Appalachia is led by an eight-member consortium of regional and national organizations with expertise in financing and marketing that will support local projects to develop sophisticated investment packets geared toward prospective investors. Opportunity Appalachia partners include: Appalachian Community Capital, OhioSE, Opportunity Southwest Virginia/UVA–Wise, Mountain BizWorks, West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center, University of Tennessee Knoxville, Main Street America and Coastal Enterprises.

The other projects in western North Carolina that got grant funding are located in Asheville, Zionville, Shelby, Hayesville, Sylva and Franklin.

“Opportunity Appalachia is bringing essential expertise to WNC to help community prioritized projects move from idea to investment ready,” said Matt Raker, executive director of Mountain BizWorks. “We’re excited that the nine projects funded in this round represent $70 million in potential investment and are from all corners of the N.C. mountains.”

For the detailed list of projects in North Carolina and other states, see the Opportunity Appalachia webpage: https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/oa-program/opportunity-appalachia-2022-2024/.