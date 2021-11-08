New report about Catawba River gives high marks to northern basin

As for water quantity, the five counties in the Northern Basin withdraw an average 3.58 million gallons of water a day from surface waters. Additionally, there are nine public drinking water intakes. There are no major (more than 100,000 gallons per day for non-agriculture, more than 1 million gallons per day for agriculture) organized withdrawals present in the basin, although water is taken out for agriculture, according to the report.

The water quantity for the Northern Basin got a score of 5, the highest score of them all.

Likewise, the basin got the highest score for recreation. “The Northern Basin of the Catawba offers the best recreation opportunities,” reads the report. “There are 38 public access points for canoeing and boating, along with hundreds of miles of waterside trails … Duke Energy is working on seven projects on lakes in the Northern Basin. Improvements are scheduled to be completed by 2022, with some already added with two openings in 2021.”