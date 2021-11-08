New report about Catawba River gives high marks to northern basin

The Northern Catawba Basin, which includes McDowell, got the highest average score in the latest report about the condition of the overall river.
The Northern Catawba Basin, which covers McDowell, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties, got an average score of 4 with 1 being very poor and 5 being excellent.
The other basins got lesser scores. They include the Central Catawba Basin (3.4), the South Fork Basin (3.2), the Southern Catawba Basin (3.4) and the Wateree Basin (3.4).
The section of the report which focuses on the Northern Catawba Basin goes into more detail about the quality of the water with scores for the got a score of its own.
“The headwaters of the Northern Basin of the Catawba River flow through mostly forested lands,” reads the report. “The river is impounded into the four major lakes that make up the northern basin. The main stem and major tributaries flow through areas of increased development in Marion, Morganton, Lenoir and Hickory.”
The Northern Basin watershed is the most protected conditional of all the basins much of the land conserved. Although in good condition, poultry concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), agricultural practices and a need for more monitoring are major obstacles, according to the report.
About monitoring, the report gave the Northern Basin a score of 3, which is a fair rating.
The basin has 2,672 miles of streams and averages one monitoring site every 52 miles. Most of the monitoring sites are located near Lake James and below Lake James. Monitoring consists of sampling of the water by the Riverkeeper Foundation and a few monitoring stations.
As for point source pollution (the kind that has a definite source), the Northern Basin has had one major violation in the past year (The Catawba River Pollution Control Facility) and 33 minor violations out of 197 permits (25 expired). Last year, sanitary sewer overflows accounted for 512,000 gallons of sewage spilled. The point source pollution in the basin got a score of 4, which is considered good.
Nonpoint sources of pollution are harder to identify and harder to control. Dry litter poultry CAFOs are a major issue in the Northern Basin, resulting in elevated levels of bacterial pollution and excess nutrients. The total number of broilers produced for 2020 doubled compared to 2002 and saw a 15.6% increase from 2017, with the Northern Basin now producing an estimated 60 million broilers annually.
A total of 135.1 miles were listed as impaired in the basin and five streams were no longer listed as impaired. There are now plans to address nonpoint source pollution for Lake Rhodhiss, Corpening Creek, Hunting Creek and Lower Creek watersheds. The basin’s nonpoint source pollution got a score of 3.
As for water quantity, the five counties in the Northern Basin withdraw an average 3.58 million gallons of water a day from surface waters. Additionally, there are nine public drinking water intakes. There are no major (more than 100,000 gallons per day for non-agriculture, more than 1 million gallons per day for agriculture) organized withdrawals present in the basin, although water is taken out for agriculture, according to the report.
The water quantity for the Northern Basin got a score of 5, the highest score of them all.
Likewise, the basin got the highest score for recreation. “The Northern Basin of the Catawba offers the best recreation opportunities,” reads the report. “There are 38 public access points for canoeing and boating, along with hundreds of miles of waterside trails … Duke Energy is working on seven projects on lakes in the Northern Basin. Improvements are scheduled to be completed by 2022, with some already added with two openings in 2021.”
These include an upgrade for canoe and kayak access at the Bridgewater section of Lake James. In addition, the Black Bear Access Area will have new camping sites, picnic facilities, fishing pier, trails and restrooms. The Muddy Creek Access Area will have a new canoe/kayak launch area and parking area (opening this The Muddy Creek Access Area will have a new canoe/kayak launch area and parking area (opening this year).
Similar improvements are in the works for Lake Rhodhiss, Lake Hickory and Lookout Shoals Lake.
The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation said this report is not a fully comprehensive or peer reviewed scientific study and should not be cited as such. Areas that score lower than others are not necessarily more polluted or less safe for swimming. Informed, but subjective decisions were made in the creation and execution of the scores.
The report adds that these are the initial findings and the document will be revised as needed.
You can read the entire report https://online.fliphtml5.com/xbfkt/kfrs/