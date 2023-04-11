McDowell Technical Community College announced Tuesday that the college’s photographic technology program will have a gallery exhibit of student work on display at McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) through Thursday, May 11 as part of the college’s ongoing collaboration with MACA.

An opening reception is scheduled for Thursday, April 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. for members of the general public to meet the students and discuss their work.

“We are proud of the work our photography students are producing, and we’re thankful that MACA allows us to use their intimate gallery space to share samples from student portfolios,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC president.

The current show features a wide variety of photographic themes and styles from approximately 15 students enrolled in the program.

“This is the first show we’ve had the pleasure of hanging at MACA since COVID,” said Blake Madden, program coordinator and photographic technology instructor. “I’m especially proud of the breadth and quality of this particular collection of work, since I’ll be retiring from teaching in May. It’s great to see just how far this group of students have come in order to produce such a very strong body of work.”

Students enrolled in the college’s photography program are an eclectic mix of future imaging professionals and passionate amateurs who are all interested in becoming more technically proficient with cameras and lighting equipment, as well as developing their creative skills behind the camera. The college offers degree seekers both an associate degree, typically lasting two years, and a shorter-term certificate. Classes are also open to non-degree seekers.

Instructors in the program are successful professional photographers with decades of experience who are eager to share their knowledge and experience with students of various experience levels and interests. They invite anyone who is interested in gaining more picture-taking skills or who want to make their passion their career to join the program or visit the MACA gallery exhibit to talk with students and instructors.

“We strive to create curriculum programs that meet a wide range of community needs and photography has been a staple in our art wheelhouse for many years,” said Merritt. “We invite you to join us at MACA Thursday night for light refreshments and a unique exploration of regional photography. We’re sure you’ll come away captivated and motivated to do more with your own photography in the future.”

For more information on McDowell Tech’s photography program, visit https://mcdowelltech.edu/academic-degree-programs/photographic-technology/