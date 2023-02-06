As Valentine’s Day approaches, you can court your favorite trail in McDowell County.

The McDowell Trails Association will host an event called “Make a Date with a Trail.” It will take place Thursday at the Marion Community Building.

The event is part of the local celebration of the Year of the Trail in North Carolina. It is a trail expo highlighting the many pathways, greenways and outdoor recreation places in McDowell County and the region. The drop-in is a free event and open to the public from 3-7 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, according to a news release.

“Everyone who comes to the event will come away with information about greenways, trails, and outdoor recreation in our region,” said MTA President Steve Pierce. “Four state trails located in parts of McDowell County will be represented, as well as a regional park, a state park, and a national park. There will be information about the sustainable trails program at McDowell Tech and the Old Fort Trail System being developed.”

“We have many miles of trails already on the ground in our region, but the demand and potential for more is there,” Pierce added. “Trails not only connect places, but they also connect communities and people. They provide solitude for those who seek it, a connection with nature, and when used by groups, trails bring people together.”

Several nonprofit organizations will be on hand to share information about the work they do in planning, building and maintaining trails in McDowell County and the region and the outdoor recreation they provide. Groups planning to have displays are:

McDowell Trails Association

Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail

G5 Trail Coalition

Lake James State Park

Friends of the Valdese Recreation Park

Overmountain Victory Trail

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina

Old Fort Trails and Trains Festival

McDowell Technical Community College’s sustainable trails program

Peavine Master Plan

Friends of the Mountains to Sea Trail

Friends of the Smokies

In addition to the information provided, there will be giveaways, drawings for door prizes, and refreshments. The MTA and others will share their Year of the Trail events planned for the year.

The door prizes include: GoGos Cinnamon Rolls gift certificate, Hydro flask bottle, pottery cup and water bottles, trail maps from Pisgah Map Co., T&S Headwear, Year of the Trail coffee, merchandise from Foothills Conservancy, MTA membership or renewal and more, according to the news release.

You don’t need a ticket to attend, but through social media you can register, so the organizers have an idea of the number attending. More information is on the MTA’s Facebook page.

“The MTA looks forward to a good turnout for Make a Date with a Trail and the opportunity to celebrate trails, educate about trails, and advocate for trails,” said Pierce.