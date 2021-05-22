McDowell’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site closes

McDowell County Health Department and Emergency Services have made the decision to close the mass vaccination site for COVID-19 at Grace Community Church in an effort to shift focus to community outreach and access.
The closure comes as a result of slowing demand across the county. Appointments for first dose COVID-19 vaccines have decreased by over 50% in the month of May, according to a news release.
Officials hope that a shift to this new location will allow more flexibility to offer different dates and times throughout the community. This will mean that people unable to set a specific appointment time — due to work schedules, Internet access or some other obstacle — will have more flexibility to get a shot.
Grace Community Church served as the largest vaccination site in McDowell County. It has accounted for administration of just over 27,000 doses in McDowell County. In McDowell, 15,441 patients are partially vaccinated and 14,259 are fully vaccinated.
McDowell EMS has partnered with McDowell Health Department to offer vaccinations at home for patients who can’t leave their home. Mobile Vaccine Teams are dispatched to homes and communities to reach patients who couldn’t otherwise receive a vaccine. That includes people who live in underserved communities, face obstacles such as a lack of transportation or access to health care or can't get time off work or school.
“Our community rallied together to create a vaccination process in McDowell county that has been easy, fast and fair,” said Deputy Director of McDowell EMS Adrienne Rivera-Jones. “We have prioritized access and equity, and we are proud of the work that every single paramedic, nurse and volunteer contributed to successfully vaccinate McDowell County.
“We’ve gotten vaccinations to the most at risk, and those patients who have been eager to receive a vaccine. Now we have to switch gears and focus our efforts on reaching those who may not have access, or who are still deciding about the vaccine. We will continue to keep the process accessible and simple for any patient who wants a vaccine. Just because we are moving locations does not mean that we are any less motivated to get a vaccine to anyone who wants one.”
To book an appointment, you can call 828-803-4552 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit myspot.nc.gov, type in your zip code and schedule an appointment online with the McDowell County Health Department. The next vaccine clinic for first doses of Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson will be on Wednesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Health Department, according to the news release