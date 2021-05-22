McDowell’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site closes

“Our community rallied together to create a vaccination process in McDowell county that has been easy, fast and fair,” said Deputy Director of McDowell EMS Adrienne Rivera-Jones. “We have prioritized access and equity, and we are proud of the work that every single paramedic, nurse and volunteer contributed to successfully vaccinate McDowell County.

“We’ve gotten vaccinations to the most at risk, and those patients who have been eager to receive a vaccine. Now we have to switch gears and focus our efforts on reaching those who may not have access, or who are still deciding about the vaccine. We will continue to keep the process accessible and simple for any patient who wants a vaccine. Just because we are moving locations does not mean that we are any less motivated to get a vaccine to anyone who wants one.”