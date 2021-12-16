McDowell County seeks local input for land use plan

McDowell County is seeking community input in its process of creating a new land use plan — a document that acts as a road map to guide the county’s growth and development for years to come.

Engaging the public is a vital part of the planning process as it enables county staff and officials to understand what is most important to McDowell residents as they look toward the future of their community.

It also provides those who live in the area an opportunity to voice any hopes or concerns they have regarding area’s growth, according to a news release.

The county has developed a survey to gather public opinions on land use, community character, growth management, local economy, recreation, and more.

All members of the community are invited to complete the survey, which is available online at https://arcg.is/5qm9S and in person at the McDowell County Public Library branches in Marion and Old Fort and the Marion and Old Fort Senior Center locations.