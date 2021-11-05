 Skip to main content
McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday
McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

  Updated
McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The McDowell County Commissioners will meet Monday at the Universal Center.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The commissioners hold their regular meeting for November starting at 5 p.m. Monday in the boardroom of the Universal center.

First, the commissioners will listen to an update about COVID-19 from Health Director Karen Powell. The commissioners will hold a public hearing about the subdivision ordinance and discuss planning items with Planning Director Ron Harmon.

President Brian Merritt will give a report about McDowell Technical Community College.

Senior Center Director Weyland Prebor and Veterans Services Office David Byrd will provide an update about veterans services in McDowell.

Stacy Buff and Courtney Intres will present a program about the McDowell Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Program.

A closed session is scheduled to discuss pending litigation about the national opioid lawsuit.

Under old business, they will hear updates about the American Rescue Plan funds, county building projects, a fire agreement and the opioid settlement.

Under new business, the commissioners will talk about a power plant worker proclamation, administrative items, tax matters, the Glenwood Christmas parade road closure, board appointments and a resolution about the “heartbeat bill.”

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.

