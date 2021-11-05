McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The commissioners hold their regular meeting for November starting at 5 p.m. Monday in the boardroom of the Universal center.

First, the commissioners will listen to an update about COVID-19 from Health Director Karen Powell. The commissioners will hold a public hearing about the subdivision ordinance and discuss planning items with Planning Director Ron Harmon.

President Brian Merritt will give a report about McDowell Technical Community College.

Senior Center Director Weyland Prebor and Veterans Services Office David Byrd will provide an update about veterans services in McDowell.

Stacy Buff and Courtney Intres will present a program about the McDowell Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Program.

A closed session is scheduled to discuss pending litigation about the national opioid lawsuit.

Under old business, they will hear updates about the American Rescue Plan funds, county building projects, a fire agreement and the opioid settlement.