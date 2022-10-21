McDowell County Board of Education election update: If any winner chooses not serve, board will pick replacement

In the McDowell County general election, there is the possibility a candidate who has withdrawn from the school board race could still get elected.

If the winner does not to wish to serve, it would be up to the board to pick a replacement.

For the Nebo District seat, Chuck Abernathy and Shannon Brackett are the two candidates listed on the ballot. However, Brackett confirmed to The McDowell News she is no longer seeking election to the Board of Education and has withdrawn as a candidate.

But she withdrew her candidacy too late for it to be considered official and for the ballot to be changed, said representatives of the McDowell County Board of Elections.

That means her name is still on the ballot with Abernathy’s.

The Brackett name is well known in local politics.

Brackett is the wife of Neil Brackett, who is a long-time member of the McDowell Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors. Neil Brackett is seeking re-election to that board this year and appears on the ballot.

His father is Bob Brackett, a former county commissioner who is now a member of the Board of Education. He considered another run for commission earlier this year, according to a previous story, but decided against it. He is not seeking reelection to the school board.

When The McDowell News contacted Shannon Brackett when preparing candidate questions and answers, that's when she said she had reconsidered and would not serve on the school board.

Elections Director Kim Welborn said Friday that if Brackett is elected and chooses not to serve, she can tender her resignation to the Board of Education, which would pick her replacement.

Early voting is currently underway across the state.

About 135,400 North Carolina voters cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting Thursday.

The turnout was on par with the nearly 136,500 voters who cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in 2018.

“We had a solid first day of in-person voting, with very few incidents reported around the state,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We appreciate the hard work of our county boards of elections and poll workers. Let’s keep it rolling, North Carolina voters.”

By Friday morning, voting was brisk at the McDowell County Board of Elections on N.C. 226 South in Marion. Around 600 people had voted by 11 a.m.

Early voting is being held at the Old Fort Depot at 25 W. Main St. in Old Fort.