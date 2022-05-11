Marion suspect bites deputy, according to report

A Marion man is charged with a number of crimes, including biting a deputy trying to arrest him, authorities said on Wednesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Kenneth Allan Styles of Marion with felonious first degree burglary, felonious assault on law enforcement with physical injury, two counts of resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to personal property.

He was held on a $267,000 secured bond.

In the early morning hours of April 30, deputies responded to a disturbance at Nebo residence. They located Styles at the scene and determined he had tried to forcibly enter the occupied residence multiple times, according to a news release

Styles was combative and bit one of the deputies during the arrest, according to the report. The deputy was treated and released from Mission McDowell Hospital.

“Great work by our deputies. Unfortunately, we sometimes get injured trying to protect others and that’s what happened here. The deputies risk injury and death on every call they respond to and every stop they make," said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.