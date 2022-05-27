Marion City Square remains closed after partial roof collapse

The entire Marion City Square remain closed to the public following a partial roof collapse at one of the shopping center’s buildings.

Monday evening, the roof in a part of the building collapsed during the heavy rains. That building used to be the home of Burke’s Outlet. No one was hurt in the incident but the entire complex was closed for the public’s safety.

The owner of the shopping center is Marion City Square, LLC of Fort Worth, Texas. This limited liability company purchased the property in December 2019.

Chase Lansford, a representative of that company, said to The McDowell News he doesn’t yet know when the shopping center can reopen.

“I wish I had the answer to that question,” he said on Wednesday.

Lansford said his company has a structural engineering firm now looking at the shopping center’s buildings to assess their structural condition. That firm is “just making sure that the damage that occurred won’t have a domino effect,” he added.

The closing of the Marion City Square means businesses like Workout Anytime, Papa John’s Pizza, Sharon’s Café and Pro Nails are not operating now. The closing also affects the Rose’s department store, which is in a separate building not connected to the rest of the shopping center’s structure.

“Nobody wants them back in more than I do,” said Lansford on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Nelda Newton, fitness director with Workout Anytime, set up a tent along the five lane so she could still meet with members and prospective members.

On Thursday, Lansford said his company has gotten approval from a structural engineer to begin making repairs to the buildings. The hope is to get the tenants back in business as soon as possible.

“We don’t have a timeline on how long it will take,” said Lansford on Thursday.

He and other representatives of Marion City Square, LLC are working with Spencer Elliott, chief building official with the city of Marion.

“We still have not gotten the full green light with the city,” said Lansford. “We are minute by minute working on it.”

In recent years, numerous businesses in that shopping center have either closed permanently or moved out to new locations. This has left a lot of empty storefronts at the Marion City Square, most notably the section that used to be the BILO supermarket.

In January 2021, Michael Roy, another representative with the LLC, said he and his company were eager to work with new business owners who might be interested in moving into the Marion City Square.

“We have spaces for coffee shops, cafes,” Roy said to The McDowell News in 2021. “We have a lot of spaces that are ready for new businesses. We are really aggressively on our leases. We will find a way to make the deal work. We love helping out new businesses.”

This week, Lansford said his company remains committed to finding new businesses for the shopping center that was built in the mid-1980s.

“We are still actively engaged in finding new tenants,” he said.

Lansford added that his LLC has received letters of interest from three companies interested in the old BILO building.

Some of the businesses and their customers noticed leaks in their buildings at the center. But Lunsford said that problem was taken care of already.

“As far as the entirety of the roof, we did hire a great roofer out of Kentucky on that roof several months ago,” said Lunsford on Wednesday. “Since that job was done, I don’t think I have had a single complaint from the tenants about leaks.”