Top Story Spotlight McDowell County commissioners hear about state legislation on data centers Mike Conley Sep 16, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 × Mike Conley Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Tuesday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard about pending state legislation that could regulate the data centers in North Carolina.kAm%H@ H66<D 62C=:6C[ E96 |4s@H6== 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 2AAC@G65 2 D:I\>@?E9 >@C2E@C:F> @? 52E2 46?E6CD D@ E96 4@F?EJ’D !=2??:?8 q@2C5 4@F=5 56G6=@A ?6H CF=6D @? E96 724:=:E:6D]k^AmkAm~? |@?52J[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 96=5 E96:C 7:CDE C68F=2C >66E:?8 7@C E96 >@?E9] sFC:?8 E9:D >66E:?8[ E96 :DDF6 @7 52E2 46?E6CD H2D 282:? 3C@F89E FA] r@>>:DD:@?6C %C:D92 v2C?6C 2D<65 r@F?EJ |2?286C pD9=6J (@@E6? :7 E96 4@F?EJ 4@F=5 32? 2 52E2 46?E6C] w6 D2:5 E96D6 724:=:E:6D 42??@E 36 =682==J 32??65 @FEC:89E]k^Am On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners held its first regular meeting for the month. During this meeting, the issue of data centers was again brought up. MIKE CONLEY MCDOWELLNEWS kAm|4s@H6== @77:4:2=D 92G6 AC6G:@FD=J D2:5 E96 4@F?EJ :D ?@E C6G:6H:?8 2?J AC@A@D2=D @C A=2?D @C 2AA=:42E:@?D 7@C 2 46?E6C 96C6]k^Am People are also reading… North Carolina JV football player dies after suffering injury during Thursday night game McDowell Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol, Marion police operation results in 136 charges McDowell County man charged with kicking open front door of house Hungry bear keeps trying to force its way into homes in NC neighborhood, state says McDowell County Emergency Services names deputy director President Trump is planning a visit to Gastonia. Here's what to know Forest City man charged with shooting back window out of vehicle in McDowell County Two write-in candidates running in McDowell County fall elections South Carolina man charged by McDowell Sheriff’s Office with child sex crimes Culturas Unidas Festival returns to downtown Marion Global nonprofit lists NC dead last in ranking of best states for workers. Here's why McDowell County ceremony honors the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks Foothills Food Hub opens store in Marion selling locally produced food, including meat and veggies Data centers, streetscape project, homelessness to headline meetings in McDowell this week See which western NC high school football team had to cancel this week's games due to injuries kAms2E2 46?E6CD H6C6 3C@F89E FA 282:? 3642FD6 E96 DE2E6 v6?6C2= pDD6>3=J :D =@@<:?8 E@ 4C62E6 :ED @H? CF=6D] (@@E6? D2:5 4@F?EJ DE277 92G6 366? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story County Manager Ashley Wooten talks about state legislation on data centers Watch Now: Related Video What Canada’s ‘unique’ EU alliance might look like US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? 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