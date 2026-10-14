Top Story Spotlight Swannanoa man faces sexual assault charges in McDowell County Mike Conley Oct 14, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Buncombe County man was arrested for a reported sexual assault in McDowell County.kAm+2492CJ vC@36? {633@?[ ah[ @7 $H2??2?@2[ :D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J D64@?5\568C66 7@C46 D6I @776?D6[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 76>2=6 G:4E:> E2=<65 E@ |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 s6AFEJ p?86= w6C?2?56K 23@FE 2 A@DD:3=6 D6IF2= 2DD2F=E @? $6AE] af[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5 E96 G:4E:> :56?E:7:65 {633@? 2D E96 2EE24<6C] %96 2CC6DE H2CC2?E D2:5 E96 G:4E:> H2D A9JD:42==J 96=A=6DD 2E E96 E:>6 @7 E96 C6A@CE65 2DD2F=E]k^Am kAm%96 G:4E:> E@=5 :?G6DE:82E@CD E96 2DD2F=E 92AA6?65 H9:=6 D96 H2D D=66A:?8] {633@? H2D 2CC6DE65 @? ~4E] `[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Weakened Isaias still threatens NC, NWS says. Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday McDowell County reports no injuries after overnight flooding, landslides; EOC center, shelter closes McDowell County commissioners hear update on data center rules Marion honors retiring emergency services director, longtime business owners Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Nebo woman charged with fentanyl possession following traffic stop Old Fort’s Catawba Avenue open again for traffic; Repaving part of streetscape project Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions Nebo man charged with possession of stolen 1976 Yamaha motorcycle McDowell Emergency Services opening shelter at noon, continues to monitor weather kAm{633@? H2D 8:G6? 2 S`ad[___ D64FC65 3@?5] {633@? A@DE65 32:= @? ~4E] a[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAm{633@? :D :??@46?E F?E:= AC@G6? 8F:=EJ :? 2 4@FCE @7 =2H]k^Am Lebbon PHOTO SUBMITTED 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Nebo woman charged with fentanyl possession following traffic stop Law enforcement found marijuana and fentanyl during a traffic stop on Sept. 30. Nebo man charged with possession of stolen 1976 Yamaha motorcycle Sammy Lee Hensley, 36, of Nebo was found to be in possession of one of the bikes after an investigation by Detective Adam Burnette. Marion man pleads guilty to felony firearm, drug charges Deputies found a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun and methamphetamine in a vehicle. Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer A business owner reported that an envelope containing the money was taken by an employee. Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession After detaining Cook, Baliles searched him and found multiple items belonging to the victim, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Watch Now: Related Video White House press secretary Katie Zacharia appears to slip over 'president' and 'husband' Trump Asked Kimberly Guilfoyle To Resign Trump Asked Kimberly Guilfoyle To Resign Six Flags closes 9 roller coasters after man dies in reported fall in Georgia Six Flags closes 9 roller coasters after man dies in reported fall in Georgia Musk Spends $276 Million To Help Republicans Retain Control Of Congress. Musk Spends $276 Million To Help Republicans Retain Control Of Congress. Recommended for you