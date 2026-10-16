Top Story Spotlight UPDATE: Fly-In event at Marion's Shiflet Field rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 24 Mike Conley Oct 16, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to weather concerns, the second annual Shiflet Field Fly-In & Drive-In in Marion, originally set for Saturday, Oct. 17, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 6G6?E H:== 36 2? @442D:@? E@ >66E E96 2G:2E:@? 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 6IA=@C6 3@E9 E96 2:C7:6=5’D 9:DE@CJ 2?5 :ED C@=6 :? E96 27E6C>2E9 @7 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6] s:DA=2JD @7 2?E:BF6 2:C4C27E[ 2?E:BF6 42CD[ >FD:4 2?5 7@@5 ECF4<D 2C6 A=2??65 7@C E96 46=63C2E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ @C82?:K6CD]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm$9:7=6E u:6=5 :D =@42E65 2E aedc p:CA@CE #@25 :? |2C:@?] %96 2??F2= 6G6?E H:== 368:? 2E `` 2]>] 2?5 CF? F?E:= a A]>] @? $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ac] *@F 42? 6IA64E 2:C4C27E 5:DA=2JD[ 4=2DD:4 42CD[ =:G6 >FD:4[ 7@@5 ECF4<D 2?5 72>:=J 24E:G:E:6D] %96 7C66 6G6?E[ 9@DE65 3J r2C@=:?2 pG:2E@CD }6EH@C< 2?5 E96 vF?D v2C:? |6>@C:2= u@F?52E:@?[ 2=D@ 46=63C2E6D E96 C64@G6CJ @7 2? 2:C7:6=5 E92E 3642>6 2? F?6IA64E65 =:76=:?6 :? E96 52JD 7@==@H:?8 w6=6?6[ @C82?:K6CD D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shiflet Field Fly-In & Drive-In returns to Marion Saturday with aircraft, classic cars, family fun The annual event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. You can expect aircraft displays, classic cars, live music, … 6 events with free admission happening in and around Hickory this weekend The 36th annual Taylorsville Apple Festival takes place on Saturday. The festival regularly draws 35,000 people to the streets of Taylorsville… A family farm from Lincolnton wins top prizes at dairy show at Carolina Classic Fair This was 7-year-old Larkin Pearson's first time showing at the fair. To prepare, she practiced with her cow, Barbie, every day for three weeks… The GOAT of competitive eating wows fair crowd and dishes on whether he really likes hot dogs Joey Chestnut, hot-dog eating champion, earned his money at the Carolina Classic Fair