Candidates for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, the N.C. House District 85 seat and the Marion seat on the Board of Education answered questions and talked about issues facing McDowell during a forum Thursday evening.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Paula Swepson Avery with West Marion Inc. welcomed all those who attended the forum.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Suzanne Gavenus, Democratic candidate for the N.C. House of Representatives, answers a question while Dudley Greene, the Republican incumbent for that seat in the N.C. House, waits for his turn.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
Four of the six candidates for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners attended the candidates' forum. They were (from left) Republican incumbent David Walker and Democratic challengers Matt Suttles, Stephanie Tenery and Terry English. Republicans Tony Brown and Chris Allison were not able to participate.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
The forum took place Thursday at the Marion Community Building and a big crowd attended the event, which was hosted by West Marion Inc.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
A.T. Harrison (at podium) served as the moderator. He is a trained community organizer and internationally recognized community development scholar with numerous books, articles and reports in circulation.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene (left) and Sarah Skinner, Democratic candidate for the Marion seat on the Board of Education, took part in the candidates forum on Thursday.
Candidates for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, the N.C. House District 85 seat and the Marion seat on the Board of Education answered questions and talked about issues facing McDowell during a forum Thursday evening.
Candidates for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, the N.C. House District 85 seat and the Marion seat on the Board of Education answered questions and talked about issues facing McDowell during a forum Thursday evening.
Four of the six candidates for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners attended the candidates' forum. They were (from left) Republican incumbent David Walker and Democratic challengers Matt Suttles, Stephanie Tenery and Terry English. Republicans Tony Brown and Chris Allison were not able to participate.
A.T. Harrison (at podium) served as the moderator. He is a trained community organizer and internationally recognized community development scholar with numerous books, articles and reports in circulation.