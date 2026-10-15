Top Story Spotlight ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Carson Gowan has dedicated his life to community McDowell County Schools Oct 15, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 A proud graduate of the McDowell High School Class of 1983, Carson Gowan has dedicated his life to serving the community that raised him. SUBMITTED PHOTO Carson Gowan remains a beloved town mainstay, deeply admired by his family and the town he continues to serve. SUBMITTED PHOTO Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell County Schools For Carson Gowan, Titan Pride is a lifelong commitment built on deep roots and unwavering loyalty.kAmp AC@F5 8C25F2E6 @7 E96 |4s@H6== w:89 $49@@= r=2DD @7 `hgb[ r2CD@? 92D 565:42E65 9:D =:76 E@ D6CG:?8 E96 4@>>F?:EJ E92E C2:D65 9:>] %9C@F89 E96 6J6D @7 9:D 72>:=J[ 96 DE2?5D @FE 2D E96 F=E:>2E6 %:E2?[ 49@@D:?8 E@ DE2J :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ E@ E6249[ 4@249 2?5 DFAA@CE E96 D49@@= DJDE6>]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 9:D E:>6 2E |4s@H6== w:89[ r2CD@? H2D 2 <6J AC6D6?46 @? 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Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns McDowell County commissioners hear update about design, timeline for new school for Marion McDowell County commissioners hear update on data center rules Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating McDowell County reports no injuries after overnight flooding, landslides; EOC center, shelter closes Shiflet Field Fly-In & Drive-In returns to Marion Saturday with aircraft, classic cars, family fun Nebo woman charged with fentanyl possession following traffic stop Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Retired state trooper donates $2,000 to support McDowell Tech BLET cadets Swannanoa man faces sexual assault charges in McDowell County Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions Old Fort’s Catawba Avenue open again for traffic; Repaving part of streetscape project kAmp7E6C 62C?:?8 2 7@@E32== D49@=2CD9:A E@ {6?@:C\#9J?6 &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 8C25F2E:?8 :? `hgf[ r2CD@? 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