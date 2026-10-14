Two years after Hurricane Helene left Shiflet Field under floodwater, aircraft, classic cars and visitors will gather at the historic Marion airfield for a much happier occasion. The annual event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
This year's event expands both the aviation and automotive sides of the gathering. Aviation attractions are expected to include warbirds, helicopters, static aircraft displays and a helicopter flight simulator.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Located at 2654 Airport Road, Shiflet Field became known as Marion’s small airfield where owners of various aircraft could take them up into the sky and also store them in the various hangars on the property. Some of the owners live on the site as well.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Live music and family activities will continue throughout the event, with a scavenger hunt, paper airplane and airplane-design contests, coloring activities and yard games. Local aviation organizations and artisan vendors will also be on hand.
FACEBOOK
For visitors, the Fly-In offers a chance to see aircraft and classic cars up close, meet members of the local aviation community and spend an October day at a working grass airfield with nearly nine decades of public-use history.
Two years after Hurricane Helene left Shiflet Field under floodwater, aircraft, classic cars and visitors will gather at the historic Marion airfield for a much happier occasion. The annual event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.
This year's event expands both the aviation and automotive sides of the gathering. Aviation attractions are expected to include warbirds, helicopters, static aircraft displays and a helicopter flight simulator.
Located at 2654 Airport Road, Shiflet Field became known as Marion’s small airfield where owners of various aircraft could take them up into the sky and also store them in the various hangars on the property. Some of the owners live on the site as well.
Live music and family activities will continue throughout the event, with a scavenger hunt, paper airplane and airplane-design contests, coloring activities and yard games. Local aviation organizations and artisan vendors will also be on hand.
For visitors, the Fly-In offers a chance to see aircraft and classic cars up close, meet members of the local aviation community and spend an October day at a working grass airfield with nearly nine decades of public-use history.