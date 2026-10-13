Top Story Spotlight McDowell County commissioners hear update on data center rules Mike Conley Oct 13, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 The McDowell County Board of Commissioners meeting was held Monday at Historic Carson House. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard an update on the process of developing rules regarding data centers in McDowell and urged local residents to get involved.kAm%96 FA52E6 @? 52E2 46?E6CD H2D 962C5 5FC:?8 |@?52J’D >66E:?8 @7 E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD[ H9:49 H2D 96=5 2E w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6]k^AmkAm~? |@?52J[ pF8] b`[ E96 |4s@H6== 4@>>:DD:@?6CD F?2?:>@FD=J 28C665 E@ :>A=6>6?E 2 D:I\>@?E9 >@C2E@C:F> @? 2?J A@DD:3=6 52E2 46?E6CD :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ F?E:= ?6H CF=6D 42? 36 AFE :? A=246] %9:D 24E:@? H2D E2<6? 27E6C ?F>6C@FD A6@A=6 7:==65 E96 4@>>:DD:@? 3@2C5C@@> 2?5 6IAC6DD65 E96:C DEC@?8 @AA@D:E:@? 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Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties McDowell County reports no injuries after overnight flooding, landslides; EOC center, shelter closes Marion honors retiring emergency services director, longtime business owners Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Nebo woman charged with fentanyl possession following traffic stop Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Old Fort’s Catawba Avenue open again for traffic; Repaving part of streetscape project Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions Nebo man charged with possession of stolen 1976 Yamaha motorcycle McDowell Emergency Services opening shelter at noon, continues to monitor weather Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 4@F?EJ’D !=2??:?8 q@2C5 96=5 :ED >@DE C646?E >66E:?8 @? |@?52J[ $6AE] ag[ :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story McDowell County officials talk about data center meetings Watch Now: Related Video Six Flags closes 9 roller coasters after man dies in reported fall in Georgia Musk Spends $276 Million To Help Republicans Retain Control Of Congress. Musk Spends $276 Million To Help Republicans Retain Control Of Congress. 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