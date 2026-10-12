Top Story Spotlight McDowell County Candidates Forum set for Thursday, Oct. 15, as early voting begins Mike Conley Oct 12, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley McDowell voters will get a chance to meet local candidates in the 2026 general election face-to-face and hear them answer questions about the issues facing McDowell County.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmp?5 :E H:== 36 96=5 @? E96 D2>6 52J H96? 62C=J G@E:?8 DE2CED :? E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 6=64E:@?D]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ r2?5:52E6D u@CF> H:== 36 96=5 @? %9FCD52J[ ~4E] `d[ DE2CE:?8 2E dib_ A]>] 2E E96 |2C:@? r@>>F?:EJ qF:=5:?8] %9:D :D 2? :>A@CE2?E @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 962C 5:C64E=J 7C@> =@42= 42?5:52E6D 7@C E96 |4s@H6== q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@?[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD 2?5 E96 }]r] w@FD6 @7 #6AC6D6?E2E:G6D] %96 6G6?E :D 9@DE65 3J (6DE |2C:@? x?4][ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Weakened Isaias still threatens NC, NWS says. Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties McDowell County reports no injuries after overnight flooding, landslides; EOC center, shelter closes Marion honors retiring emergency services director, longtime business owners Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Old Fort’s Catawba Avenue open again for traffic; Repaving part of streetscape project Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions McDowell Emergency Services opening shelter at noon, continues to monitor weather Nebo man charged with possession of stolen 1976 Yamaha motorcycle Manny Diaz preaches consistency to Duke ahead of Georgia Tech game kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmv:?86C (633 :D E96 4@>>F?:EJ 6?8286>6?E 5:C64E@C H:E9 (6DE |2C:@? x?4] $96 D2:5 2== D:I 42?5:52E6D 7@C E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD 92G6 4@>>:EE65 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6] %96J 2C6 #6AF3=:42?D r9C:D p==:D@?[ %@?J qC@H? 2?5 s2G:5 (2=<6C[ 2=@?8 H:E9 s6>@4C2ED %6CCJ t?8=:D9[ |2EE $FEE=6D 2?5 $E6A92?:6 %6?6CJ]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 EH@ 42?5:52E6D 7@C }]r] w@FD6 s:DEC:4E gd — #6AF3=:42? sF5=6J vC66?6 2?5 s6>@4C2E $FK2??6 v2G6?FD — 92G6 4@>>:EE65 2D H6==] $2C29 $<:??6C[ E96 s6>@4C2E:4 42?5:52E6 7@C E96 |2C:@? 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Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Each candidate answered questions about themselves, county projects, data centers and McDowell County's future. 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