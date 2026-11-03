Top Story Spotlight Voting continues today across McDowell County; polls remain open until 7:30 p.m. Mike Conley Nov 3, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Election Day, voters are going to all 17 precincts in McDowell County to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections. These voters showed up at Nebo Elementary School to cast their ballots on Election Day. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 A@==D @A6?65 2E eib_ 2]>] E@52J 2?5 H:== C6>2:? @A6? 7@C G@E6CD F?E:= fib_ A]>] E@?:89E :? |4s@H6==]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 EFC?@FE 2AA62CD E@ 92G6 366? DE625J 32D65 @? @3D6CG2E:@?D 2E D@>6 @7 E96 A@==:?8 A=246D]k^Am The Nebo Elementary School cafeteria is one of the 17 polling places in McDowell County. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~? $2EFC52J[ ~4E] b`[ E96 62C=J G@E:?8 A6C:@5 6?565] x? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ 2 E@E2= @7 `_[ebe G@E6CD A2CE:4:A2E65 :? 62C=J G@E:?8 7@C E96 a_ae }@G6>36C 6=64E:@?] %96 3C62<5@H? 3J A2CEJ :D 2D 7@==@HDi a[`dd s6>@4C2ED[ c[eeb #6AF3=:42?D[ b[g_a F?277:=:2E65[ EH@ vC66? !2CEJ 2?5 `c {:36CE2C:2?D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ t=64E:@?D s:C64E@C y2?6 s2=6 !C@ADE]k^Am People are also reading… Groundbreaking set for new affordable housing neighborhood in Old Fort. Here's where Will North Carolina have a cold, snowy winter? Here's what NOAA predicts Marion City Council member Juanita Doggett announces resignation Old Fort man charged with breaking and entering at Marion warehouse Marion woman charged with trying to steal dog from McDowell County residence Sugar Hill Market in Marion to hold Spooktacular on Friday Old Fort's November First Friday brings live music, art and town's first drum circle Alumni spotlight: Tristan English — a heart for helping others God's Pit Crew helps displaced couple move into fully furnished home in Nebo Marion man charged with stealing, selling $7,000 lawn mower in McDowell County NC Hunter's Liver Mush needs help with repairs, rising costs to keep Marion business operating Ole Waterin’ Hole offers customizable dirty sodas, energy drinks in downtown Marion Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County Who will become the next James Bond? | Streamed & Screened podcast Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmq6=@H :D E96 =:DE @7 2== E96 t=64E:@? s2J A@==:?8 =@42E:@?Dik^Am Voters were able to make their choices at Nebo Elementary School, one of the 17 polling places in McDowell. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kF=mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|2C:@? `i |2C:@? t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 8J>?2D:F>[ a_h #@36CE $E][ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|2C:@? ai t2DE |4s@H6== |:55=6 $49@@= 8J>?2D:F>[ efe $E2E6 $E][ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|2C:@? bi r=:?497:6=5 &?:E65 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49 u6==@HD9:A qF:=5:?8[ `d` #:586 #@25[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|2C:@? ci r=:?497:6=5 q2AE:DE r9FC49 u6==@HD9:A qF:=5:?8[ ``d_ t] r@FCE $E][ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|2C:@? di |4s@H6== r@F?EJ #64C62E:@? r6?E6C 8J>?2D:F>[ ad p4256>J $E][ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm!=62D2?E v2C56?D ei !=62D2?E v2C56?D t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 8J>?2D:F>[ `__ y@9? #@249 sC:G6[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm(6DE |2C:@? fi |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $6?:@C r6?E6C[ `__ $A2F=5:?8 #@25[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmrC@@<65 rC66< gi rC@@<65 rC66< u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E[ cd_b q2E r2G6 #@25[ ~=5 u@CE]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmsJD2CEDG:==6 hi sJD2CEDG:==6 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E[ h`gc }]r] aae $@FE9[ }63@]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmv=6?H@@5 `_i v=6?H@@5 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E^#FC:E2? r=F3[ `fch ~=5 &]$] aa` $@FE9[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQmw:88:?D ``i &?:G6CD2= p5G2?465 |2?F724EFC:?8 r6?E6C 4@?76C6?46 C@@>[ ebc r@==686 sC:G6[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|@?E7@C5 r@G6 `ai $F82C w:== u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E $E2E:@? `[ gh__ ~=5 u@CE $F82C w:== #@25[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm}63@ `bi }63@ t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= r276E6C:2[ adc }63@ $49@@= #@25[ }63@]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm}@CE9 r@G6 `ci pD97@C5^}@CE9 r@G6 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E[ `dec_ &]$] aa` }@CE9[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~=5 u@CE `i ~=5 u@CE s6A@E[ ad (] |2:? $E][ ~=5 u@CE]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~=5 u@CE ai ~=5 u@CE t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 4@CC:5@C[ `ag $] |2F?6J pG6][ ~=5 u@CE]k^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%FC<6J r@G6 `fi }@CE9 r@G6 t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= >F=E:AFCA@D6 C@@>[ c_` p>6C:42? %9C625 #@25[ |2C:@?]k^=:mk^F=m kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm(96? G@E6CD 8@ E@ E96 A@==D[ E96J H:== 36 2D<65 E@ >2<6 E96:C 49@:46D @? 2 G2C:6EJ @7 4@F?EJ 2?5 DE2E6H:56 6=64E:@?D]k^Am The West Marion No. 7 polling place is at the McDowell Senior Center in Marion. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%9C66 D62ED @? E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD 2C6 FA 7@C 6=64E:@? :? a_ae] %96 42?5:52E6D 7@C E96D6 E9C66 D62ED 2C6 #6AF3=:42?D r9C:D p==:D@?[ %@?J qC@H? 2?5 s2G:5 (2=<6C 2?5 s6>@4C2ED %6CCJ t?8=:D9[ |2EE $FEE=6D 2?5 $E6A92?:6 %6?6CJ]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm~?6 @7 E96 |2C:@? D62ED @? E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@? H:== 36 4@?E6DE65] #6AF3=:42? |2CG:? u] vC66C 2?5 s6>@4C2E $2C29 $<:??6C 2C6 3@E9 D66<:?8 E9:D D62E]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmt55:6 $9F7@C5[ 2 #6AF3=:42?[ :D D66<:?8 C66=64E:@? E@ E96 q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@?’D !=62D2?E v2C56?D D62E] sC] y@9? ~H6?D 92D 366? 2AAC@G65 3J E96 q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D 2D 2 HC:E6\:? 42?5:52E6 7@C E92E D62E]k^Am This voter came to the McDowell Senior Center to cast his ballot on Election Day. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 @E96C q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@? D62ED FA 7@C 6=64E:@? 2C6 96=5 3J #6AF3=:42?D r9F4< p36C?2E9J W}63@ D62EX 2?5 %6CCJ uC2?< Wv=6?H@@5 D62EX] }@ s6>@4C2E 7:=65 E@ CF? 7@C E96D6 D62ED]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmr=6C< @7 $FA6C:@C r@FCE |6=:DD2 p52>D[ 2?@E96C #6AF3=:42?[ :D 724:?8 @AA@D:E:@? 7C@> y6DD:42 $9F7@C5[ 2 HC:E6\:? 42?5:52E6]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm}]r] w@FD6 #6A] sF5=6J vC66?6[ 2?@E96C #6AF3=:42?[ :D 724:?8 @AA@D:E:@? 7C@> s6>@4C2E $FK2??6 v2G6?FD] %9:D :D 7@C }]r] w@FD6 s:DEC:4E gd[ H9:49 :?4=F56D >@DE @7 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm}]r] w@FD6 #6A] y2<6 y@9?D@?[ 2 #6AF3=:42?[ :D 724:?8 @AA@D:E:@? 7C@> s6>@4C2E y@9? |@C82?] %9:D C246 :D 7@C }]r] w@FD6 s:DEC:4E ``b[ H9:49 :?4=F56D 2 D>2== A@CE:@? @7 D@FE96C? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm}]r] $6?] (2CC6? s2?:6=[ 2 #6AF3=:42?[ :D 724:?8 @AA@D:E:@? 7C@> s6>@4C2E zJ=6 (9:D?2?E] %9:D :D 7@C }]r] $6?2E6 s:DEC:4E cd[ H9:49 :?4=F56D 2== @7 |4s@H6==]k^Am This voter enters his ballot into the machine at the McDowell Senior Center on Election Day. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%9C66 #6AF3=:42? 42?5:52E6D 7@C s:DEC:4E r@FCE ;F586 2C6 @? E96 32==@E 2?5 2== E9C66 2C6 CF??:?8 F?@AA@D65] %96J 2C6 #@36CE |2CE6==6[ |:496==6 |4t?E:C6 2?5 t==6? $96==6J] s2G:5 }@CC:D[ 2?@E96C #6AF3=:42?[ :D CF??:?8 F?@AA@D65 7@C E96 5:DEC:4E 2EE@C?6J’D @77:46]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|4s@H6== $96C:77 }2E92? |246[ 2 #6AF3=:42?[ :D 2=D@ @? E96 32==@E 2?5 92D ?@ 7@C>2= @AA@D:E:@?] %H@ 42?5:52E6D 2C6 @? E96 32==@E 7@C E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $@:= 2?5 (2E6C r@?D6CG2E:@? s:DEC:4E DFA6CG:D@C D62ED] %96J 2C6 }6:= qC24<6EE 2?5 $E6A96? q2??6C] %96 @77:46 :D ?@?A2CE:D2?]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmw6C6 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ G@E6CD H:== 36 2D<65 E@ 564:56 2 D2=6D E2I C676C6?5F>] %96J H:== 36 2D<65 E@ 564:56 H96E96C E96J 2C6 7@C @C 282:?DE 2? :?4C62D6 :? E96 D2=6D E2I 3J @?6\BF2CE6C A6C46?E @C _]adT :? 255:E:@? E@ 2== @E96C DE2E6 2?5 =@42= D2=6D 2?5 FD6 E2I6D] x7 2AAC@G65 3J E96 G@E6CD[ E96 255:E:@?2= @?6\BF2CE6C\46?E D2=6D E2I H@F=5 96=A DAC625 E96 4@DE 3FC56?D E@ G:D:E@CD 2?5 ?@?\AC@A6CEJ @H?6CD 2=:<6 AFC492D:?8 8@@5D 2E =@42= C6E2:= DE@C6D[ 4@F?EJ @77:4:2=D 92G6 D2:5]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmp?5 =:<6 :? @E96C 4@F?E:6D[ |4s@H6==’D G@E6CD H:== >2<6 E96:C 49@:46D :? E96 C246 7@C E96 &]$] $6?2E6 D62E 7C@> }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 2?5 E96 &]$] w@FD6 @7 #6AC6D6?E2E:G6D’ ``E9 r@?8C6DD:@?2= s:DEC:4E]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Election Day voting at McDowell Senior Center Election Day voting at Nebo Elementary School Watch Now: Related Video Judge considers March retrial for Lindsay Clancy after 11-1 jury deadlock Who decides the US midterms? Who decides the US midterms? Rogers Defended Epstein File Redactions Rogers Defended Epstein File Redactions Wall Street Hedges AI Risks Wall Street Hedges AI Risks Recommended for you