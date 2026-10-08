Top Story Spotlight ELECTIONS 2026 MCDOWELL COUNTY Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Mike Conley Oct 8, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This year, the Nov. 3 general elections will decide several McDowell County offices. The early voting period will begin Thursday, Oct. 15, and end Saturday, Oct. 31.kAm'@E6C C68:DEC2E:@? 5625=:?6 :D uC:52J 3J d A]>] k^AmkAm%H@ 42?5:52E6D 2C6 D66<:?8 6=64E:@? E@ E96 @77:46 @7 4=6C< @7 $FA6C:@C r@FCE 7@C |4s@H6== r@F?EJ] #6AF3=:42? :?4F>36?E |6=:DD2 p52>D :D D66<:?8 C66=64E:@?] y6DD:42 $9F7@C5 H2D 2AAC@G65 3J E96 q@2C5 @7 t=64E:@?D 2D 2 HC:E6\:? 42?5:52E6 7@C E96 @77:46]k^AmkAm%96 |4s@H6== }6HD 2D<65 6249 42?5:52E6 E@ 2?DH6C BF6DE:@?D 23@FE E96>D6=G6D 2?5 H9J E96J 2C6 D66<:?8 6=64E:@? E@ E96 4@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@?] %96 7@==@H:?8 2C6 E96:C C6DA@?D6D E@ E96 BF6DE:@??2:C6]k^Am People are also reading… Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion community members gather to honor workers killed in 1929 strike Historic Greensboro mansion on market for $5.1 million. Its pool table was placed by crane McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Sarah Washburn named new CEO of McDowell Cornerstone Credit Union NC has changed math standards. 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Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Each candidate answered questions about themselves, county projects, data centers and McDowell County's future. McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds “We look forward to working with her as she continues to serve the residents of McDowell County." 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