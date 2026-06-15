Spotlight McDowell Commissioners, Old Fort Aldermen, Marion City Council to hold meetings Mike Conley Jun 15, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Next week, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen and the Marion City Council will all hold their regularly scheduled meetings.kAm~? |@?52J[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ r@>>:DD:@? H:== 9@=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 2E ``ib_ 2]>] 23@FE E96 C64@>>6?565 a_ae\a_af 3F586E 2E E96 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 ~77:46D :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@? 2E eh }] |2:? $E]k^AmkAm{2DE >@?E9[ r@F?EJ |2?286C pD9=6J (@@E6? 82G6 E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 2 AC@A@D65 Sf`]`` >:==:@? 3F586E 7@C 7:D42= J62C a_ae\a_af H9:49 5@6D?’E 4@?E2:? 2? :?4C62D6 :? E96 AC@A6CEJ E2I C2E6] %96 C64@>>6?565 3F586E 42==D 7@C E96 4@F?EJ AC@A6CEJ E2I C2E6 @7 de]fd 46?ED A6C S`__ G2=F2E:@? E@ C6>2:? E96 D2>6] %96 AC@A@D65 4@F?EJ 3F586E 7@C ?6IE 7:D42= J62C :D Sf`[```[_ac[ H9:49 :D Sc[fa_[b`d >@C6 E92? E96 a_ad\a_ae 3F586E @7 See[bh_[f_e @C f]``T 8C62E6C]k^Am People are also reading… Lake James beach day, music highlight free things to around McDowell County area this weekend Should McDowell County's sales tax increase? Voters to decide this fall Opening soon? The Madness, Copper Penny Grill still coming to Marion, owners say The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant Marion man gets multiple drug charges after SWAT Team search Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young bonds with WRs on 4-wheelers, horseback McDowell EMS, 38 other agencies get slice of $10 million in state funding 1,000 jobs coming to North Carolina in new Corning, Amazon data center deal Insider: Panthers reportedly have visions of Jonathon Brooks becoming lead RB over Hubbard What was happening in McDowell County in June 250 years ago? Historian tells us McDowell County Democrats open new headquarters Hickory Crawdads offensive powerhouse, Hector Osorio, gets promoted to High-A Two McDowell students among 215 to receive Golden LEAF scholarships McDowell High School graduation is Friday. Shuttles to run from three parking areas Asheville man sentenced for Blue Ridge Parkway attack kAmqFE 367@C6 E96 3F586E :D 25@AE65[ 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 >FDE 36 96=5 F?56C DE2E6 =2H]k^AmkAm}6IE[ E96 ~=5 u@CE p=56C>6? H:== >66E 2E e A]>] |@?52J 2E E96 ~=5 u@CE %@H? w2==]k^AmkAm%96 2=56C>6? H:== 9@=5 2 AF3=:4 4@>>6?E A6C:@5] %9:D :D E96 E:>6 H96? E96 AF3=:4 42? DA62< E@ E96 3@2C5 23@FE 2?J :DDF6 @C :E6> ?@E @? 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