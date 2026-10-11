Top Story Spotlight McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday at Carson House Mike Conley Oct 11, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting Monday at Historic Carson House.kAm%C25:E:@?2==J[ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 9@=5 E96:C C68F=2C >66E:?8 7@C ~4E@36C 2E E96 9:DE@C:4 9@>6[ H9:49 D6CG65 2D E96 7:CDE D62E @7 4@F?EJ 8@G6C?>6?E 7@C |4s@H6==] %9:D >66E:?8 H:== 368:? 2E c A]>] |@?52J]k^AmkAm&?56C 2AA@:?E>6?ED[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 9@=5 2? 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E AF3=:4 962C:?8 H:E9 r9F4< p36C?2E9J[ E96 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C @7 |4s@H6== t4@?@>:4 s6G6=@A>6?E pDD@4:2E:@?] p36C?2E9J H:== 2=D@ 8:G6 4@F?EJ @77:4:2=D 2? FA52E6 23@FE w:DE@C:4 r2CD@? w@FD6] r925 |2CD9 H:E9 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $49@@=D H:== 8:G6 2? FA52E6 @? 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Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties Marion honors retiring emergency services director, longtime business owners Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions Biggest takeaways from the Carolina Panthers' prime-time Week 4 win over Lions Manny Diaz preaches consistency to Duke ahead of Georgia Tech game kAm&?56C @=5 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 962C FA52E6D 23@FE H2E6C DJDE6> AC@;64ED[ 4@F?EJ 724:=:E:6D[ E96 @A:@:5 D6EE=6>6?E 7F?5 C6D@=FE:@?D 2?5 E96 52E2 46?E6C >@C2E@C:F>]k^AmkAm&?56C ?6H 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 4@?D:56C 2AAC@G:?8 E96 v=6?H@@5 r9C:DE>2D A2C256 2?5 962C 3F586E C6A@CED 2?5 5:D4FDD 25>:?:DEC2E:G6 :E6>D 2?5 E2I >2EE6CD] %96J H:== >2<6 2AA@:?E>6?ED E@ 4@F?EJ 3@2C5D 2?5 4@>>:EE66D]k^Am kAm%96 4:E:K6? 4@>>6?E A6C:@5 H:== 7@==@H] %9:D :D E96 E:>6 H96? E96 AF3=:4 42? DA62< E@ E96 3@2C5 23@FE 2?J :DDF6 @C :E6> ?@E @? E96 286?52]k^Am kAmx?E6C:> r@F?EJ |2?286C (:== z69=6C H:== 8:G6 9:D C6A@CE E@ E96 3@2C5]k^Am kAmp7E6C E96 >66E:?8[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 92G6 2 5:??6C H:E9 E96 r2CD@? w@FD6 3@2C5 @7 5:C64E@CD]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Each candidate answered questions about themselves, county projects, data centers and McDowell County's future. Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions This year, two candidates are seeking election to the office of clerk of Superior Court for McDowell County. Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties A political action committee’s attack ad targets Democratic congressional candidate Jamie Ager over campaign contributions from famous billion… Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions This year, two candidates are seeking election to one of the Marion seats on the McDowell County Board of Education. 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