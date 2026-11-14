Alert Top Story Breaking Spotlight McDowell County commissioners to discuss data centers, housing project on Monday Mike Conley Nov 14, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hear an update on the data center moratorium and hold a public hearing about Freedom Life's housing project application.kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== >66E 2E d A]>] @? |@?52J 2E E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E:G6 ~77:46D 2E eh }] |2:? $E] :? 5@H?E@H? |2C:@?]k^AmkAm&?56C 2AA@:?E>6?ED[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== C64@8?:K6 E96 (@@5=2H? u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2?5 h`` r@>>F?:42E:@?D] %96J H:== 962C 2? FA52E6 @? 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Deputies searching forest Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 With 5th District race undecided, Foxx requests observers to monitor vote count Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers' Week 9 loss to Broncos McDowell Commissioners hold special meeting Friday morning McDowell basketball standout Khloe Joyner signs with Boston University McDowell County officials address rumors about transit system’s status TNA International Champion Jason Hotch talks about how it started and wrestling in Marion Have tattoos? You can get a BOGO entree at Chipotle on Friday the 13th McDowell County Veterans Day service set for Wednesday Alumni Spotlight: Boyd Phillips is a proud graduate of North Cove Elementary kAm!=2??:?8 s:C64E@C #@? w2C>@? H:== 8:G6 2? FA52E6 @? 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E96 286?52]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 2=D@ 962C E96 C6A@CE 7C@> |4s@H6== r@F?EJ x?E6C:> r@F?EJ |2?286C (:== z69=6C]k^Am kAmp 4=@D65 D6DD:@? :D D4965F=65]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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