MTCC Voices: World-class welder shares his passion at MTCC

Welding might appear on Mike Rowe’s "Dirtiest Jobs" show as an occupation that is unappealing to most people, but it is a job that can take you around the world.

The art of welding took Clay Dowdle all over the world during his career, but the foothills of North Carolina and his family recently called him home. Clay joined the faculty at McDowell Technical Community College in August 2020 to teach welding classes and share his wealth of knowledge about welding.

Clay has always enjoyed working with his hands. He got interested in welding around the age of 14 while helping out on his uncle’s and grandfather’s farms. One day, Clay and his brother met a gentleman, Robert, who worked in construction and traveled a good bit with his job. Robert told Clay and his brother that they needed to stay in school and that they could contact him about getting a job when they graduated from high school.

Clay took welding classes in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades at McDowell High School.

“I did OK in school, but I really enjoyed the shop classes that allowed me to complete ‘hands-on’ projects,” he said.