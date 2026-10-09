On Thursday, Sept. 24, America Achieves announced $3.3 million in new philanthropic commitments to Good Jobs Western North Carolina, including a $1 million, two-year commitment from The Rockefeller Foundation that triggered a $2 million matching commitment from the John M. Belk Endowment. The North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation has also joined the funding coalition. The announcement comes as $3.2 million in previously raised funds is being awarded to 11 western North Carolina community colleges to help connect 1,200 people with good jobs, promising jobs, and work-based learning opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare and the skilled trades. McDowell Tech is one of those 11 colleges, and its piece of that larger regional effort is McDowell Manufacturing Momentum, or M3.
Makenna Robinson
The college’s three-year vision is to prove the model in 2026, scale it in 2027, and ultimately institutionalize M3 as a workforce pipeline that employers and workers routinely turn to for hiring, training and career advancement.
Makenna Robinson
“We don’t want to train someone and simply wish them luck as they walk out the door,” said Annie Duncan, McDowell Tech coordinator of career connections. “We want to help someone find an opportunity, prepare for it, get the job, keep the job, and then have a pathway to the next opportunity.”
Makenna Robinson
For all the discussion about workforce systems, economic recovery, credentials and jobs, McDowell Tech President Dr. J.W. Kelley said that the college’s motivation for M3 is much simpler. It’s about people.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, America Achieves announced $3.3 million in new philanthropic commitments to Good Jobs Western North Carolina, including a $1 million, two-year commitment from The Rockefeller Foundation that triggered a $2 million matching commitment from the John M. Belk Endowment. The North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation has also joined the funding coalition. The announcement comes as $3.2 million in previously raised funds is being awarded to 11 western North Carolina community colleges to help connect 1,200 people with good jobs, promising jobs, and work-based learning opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare and the skilled trades. McDowell Tech is one of those 11 colleges, and its piece of that larger regional effort is McDowell Manufacturing Momentum, or M3.
The college’s three-year vision is to prove the model in 2026, scale it in 2027, and ultimately institutionalize M3 as a workforce pipeline that employers and workers routinely turn to for hiring, training and career advancement.
“We don’t want to train someone and simply wish them luck as they walk out the door,” said Annie Duncan, McDowell Tech coordinator of career connections. “We want to help someone find an opportunity, prepare for it, get the job, keep the job, and then have a pathway to the next opportunity.”
For all the discussion about workforce systems, economic recovery, credentials and jobs, McDowell Tech President Dr. J.W. Kelley said that the college’s motivation for M3 is much simpler. It’s about people.