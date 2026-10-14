On Friday, the Lake James Environmental Association held its first Kids-In-The-Creek event at the educational site along the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway in Marion since the educational site was destroyed by Hurricane Helene in 2024.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
In the way of coincidence, teacher Michelle Simpson's class was the last class that Lake James Environmental Association hosted at the Marion site before Helene hit and was among this group to first use the site after the restoration.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The volunteers with the Lake James Environmental Association hosted around 135 East McDowell Middle School students at three stations: water chemistry, macroinvertebrates and habitat assessment.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
“For the safety of our citizens, the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway is closed due to lingering storm damage in several areas,” reads a statement from the city of Marion.
On Friday, the Lake James Environmental Association held its first Kids-In-The-Creek event at the educational site along the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway in Marion since the educational site was destroyed by Hurricane Helene in 2024.
On Friday, the Lake James Environmental Association held its first Kids-In-The-Creek event at the educational site along the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway in Marion since the educational site was destroyed by Hurricane Helene in 2024.
In the way of coincidence, teacher Michelle Simpson's class was the last class that Lake James Environmental Association hosted at the Marion site before Helene hit and was among this group to first use the site after the restoration.